MENAFN - IANS) Mathura, Nov 17 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President, Nitin Nabin, on Tuesday, attended the second day of the party's two-day brainstorming session in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura, exuding confidence of the party's victory in the 2027 Assembly polls with the "dedication and hard work" of party workers and in the 2029 general elections.

According to information, detailed discussions were held during the meeting regarding preparations for the 2029 Lok Sabha elections and the UP Assembly polls in 2027. Nabin asserted that the party would form the government in Uttar Pradesh for the third consecutive term and at the national level for the fourth consecutive term.

Earlier on Tuesday, the BJP chief was welcomed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, UP BJP President and Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, and Organisation General Secretary Dharampal Singh, upon his arrival in Mathura.

Addressing the meeting, Nitin Nabin said that the brainstorming session was extremely important from the perspective of the 2027 Assembly elections. He emphasised organisational campaigns, strengthening outreach at the booth level, taking the achievements of the central and state governments to every citizen, and further reinforcing the party's organisation. He said that it is through the dedication, hard work, and commitment of party workers, the "BJP would secure a historic victory in 2027".

The BJP chief also highlighted the achievements of the Central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Uttar Pradesh Government under Chief Minister Adityanath.

According to him, the BJP's policies and development initiatives had earned the trust of the people, resulting in the party's continued growth and strength.

Meanwhile, the UP BJP chief took aim at Opposition parties, saying that despite coming together, parties such as the Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, Congress, Azad Samaj Party, and AIMIM had failed to effectively challenge the BJP.

He also expressed confidence that the BJP would once again achieve a "historic victory" in 2027.

Further, Pankaj Chaudhary said that under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, numerous welfare schemes had been implemented for the poor, Backward Classes, marginalised communities, youth, and women, benefiting various sections of society. According to him, the BJP's support base continues to grow because of these achievements and welfare-oriented initiatives.

The two-day brainstorming session was attended by CM Adityanath, Pankaj Chaudhary, National General Secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santhosh, State General Secretary (Organisation) Dharampal Singh, State In-charge Radha Mohan Singh, State Co-In-charge Sunil Ojha, along with several senior office-bearers and party workers.