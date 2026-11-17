MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 17 (IANS) The political rivalry between Mokama MLA Anant Singh, popularly known as 'Chhote Sarkar', and JD(U) MLC Neeraj Kumar has taken a fresh turn, with his supporters now hailing him as 'Bade Sarkar'.

​Supporters of Neeraj Kumar in Barh and Pandarak have started raising slogans of 'Bade Sarkar Zindabad' and even presented him with a silver crown.

​The incident took place when Neeraj Kumar visited a temple in Pandarak to offer prayers.

​As he came out, supporters welcomed him with garlands, placed a silver crown on his head, and raised slogans in his praise.

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Speaking to journalists, Neeraj Kumar also extended his best wishes for the upcoming wedding of Anant Singh's daughter, Shivangi. However, his remarks carried a veiled dig at the Mokama MLA.

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“Who would not bless a daughter? Every daughter deserves blessings. Even if someone abuses our daughter, one must remember that every daughter is like Lakshmi. My blessings are with every daughter, irrespective of whose daughter she is,” he said.

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Asked about the possibility of Health Minister Nishant Kumar becoming Chief Minister, the JD(U) MLC said many people might have become restless, but that did not concern him.

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He described Nishant Kumar as a person without greed or arrogance and praised his upbringing.

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Referring to Nitish Kumar as a“climate leader”, Neeraj said his son would emerge as a“climax leader” with the blessings of Kunda Baba (Lord Shiva).

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The exchange comes against the backdrop of a bitter political contest between Anant Singh and Neeraj Kumar during the recent Bihar Legislative Council elections.

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Anant Singh, then a JD(U) MLA from Mokama, openly campaigned for Jan Suraaj candidate Anuj Singh instead of supporting the NDA nominee, Neeraj Kumar. Anuj Singh eventually lost the election.

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Following the confrontation, the JD(U) expelled Anant Singh and his wife, Neelam Devi, from the party for six years.

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The development has also raised questions about Anant Singh's position as an MLA.

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Separately, the Supreme Court has directed Anant Singh to surrender by December 1 in connection with the murder case of Dularchand Yadav.

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The direction came while hearing a petition seeking cancellation of the bail granted to him by the Patna High Court on March 19.

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The court also directed the Bihar Police to complete the investigation within four months and scheduled the matter for further hearing thereafter.

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Meanwhile, Anant Singh is busy preparing for the wedding of his younger daughter, Shivangi Singh, scheduled for November 25.

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According to reports, around four lakh guests have been invited, and a horse-racing competition has also been planned as part of the celebrations.

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The event is expected to involve expenditure running into crores of rupees.

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