(MENAFN- Straits Research) Vascular Closure Devices Market Size & Share Analysis The global vascular closure devices market size was valued at USD 1.69 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 1.79 billion in 2026 to USD 2.81 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 5.82% during the forecast period (2026-2034). North America dominated the vascular closure devices market with a share of 43.89% in 2025. Vascular closure devices are medical devices used to seal arterial puncture sites after catheter-based procedures to achieve hemostasis and reduce bleeding complications. These products include suture mediated closure, collagen closure devices, and plug based closure systems. They support femoral artery closure, arteriotomy closure, and vascular access closure across hospitals, cardiac catheterization laboratories, and interventional radiology centers. The vascular closure devices market demand is driven by the high volume of minimally invasive cardiovascular procedures, a preference for shorter post-procedure recovery periods, and higher adoption of advanced hemostasis devices. Healthcare providers are incorporating vascular closure systems and advanced arterial closure devices, contributing to vascular closure devices market growth. Vascular Closure Devices Market Key TakeawaysGlobal Market Size & Growth2025 Market Size USD 1.69 Billion2026 Market Size USD 1.79 Billion2034 Projected Market Size USD 2.81 BillionForecast Period 2026-2034Base Year 2025Market CAGR (2026-2034) 5.82%Regional Insights Largest Regional Market (2025) North America North America Market Share (2025) 43.89% Fastest-growing Region Asia Pacific Asia Pacific CAGR (2026-2034) 7.14%Segment Insights By Product Leading Segment Passive Approximators Market Share in 2025 56.6% By Application Fastest-growing Segment Cerebrovascular Interventions CAGR 6.7% (2026-2034) By End Use Leading Segment Hospitals and Clinics Market Share in 2025 58.4% Download a Free Sample To learn more about this report. 01 Radiopaque Closure Components Improve Device Visibility During Fluoroscopy The vascular closure devices market analysis shows a shift toward radiopaque markers that improve device visibility and placement accuracy during fluoroscopic arteriotomy closure. Boston Scientific filed a patent application for a vascular closure device with radiopaque components to improve imaging visibility during deployment. This innovation supports more precise vascular closure systems and complex femoral artery closure procedures. 02 Dual Action Closure Devices Combine Intraluminal and Extravascular Sealing Medical device manufacturers are advancing dual action closure technologies that combine intraluminal anchoring with extravascular sealing to achieve effective arterial puncture closure. These designs integrate mechanical fixation with external sealing components to support controlled vascular access closure and reduce the risk of incomplete hemostasis. This innovation expands the design capabilities of arterial closure devices and creates new possibilities for advanced hemostasis devices and vascular closure technology. 01 The vascular closure devices market forecasts strategic investment activity driven by the expansion of arterial closure devices and femoral artery closure products. In January 2026, Haemonetics acquired Vivasure Medical in a deal valued at up to approximately USD 215 million. The acquisition strengthens its product portfolio through Vivasure's PerQseal Elite technology for sutureless arteriotomy closure in large-bore arterial and venous procedures. Vascular Closure Devices Market Dynamics 01 TAVR Procedures Boost Large Bore Closure Demand The wider use of transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) procedures increases demand for reliable closure of large femoral arterial access sites. Advanced suture mediated closure systems and plug-based closure technologies support effective hemostasis after catheter removal. This strengthens demand for large bore arterial closure devices and supports growth in the vascular closure devices market. 02 Mechanical Circulatory Support Expands Large Bore Closure Demand The use of percutaneous mechanical circulatory support devices increases demand for reliable closure of large arterial access sites. Specialized femoral artery closure solutions support effective bleeding control and post procedure recovery. This expands the use of advanced vascular access closure technologies and large-bore hemostasis devices across complex cardiovascular procedures. 03 Impact Analysis of Key Drivers in Vascular Closure Devices Market

Drivers Market Impact TAVR Procedures Boost Large Bore Closure Demand Increases demand for reliable largen bore arterial closure devices. Same Day Discharge Boosts Rapid Hemostasis Device Demand Supports adoption of faster vascular access closure solutions. Mechanical Circulatory Support Expands Large Bore Closure Demand Expands demand for specialized femoral artery closure products. Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Supports Suture Mediated Closure Strengthens demand for suture-mediated closure systems. Peripheral Arterial Interventions Expand Closure Device Applications Increases use of arteriotomy closure and collagen based devices.

01

Femoral Artery Calcification Complicates Device Deployment

Severe femoral artery calcification reduces vessel flexibility and complicates vascular closure devices deployment. It interfere with device anchoring, affect femoral artery closure, and increase the risk of incomplete hemostasis. These challenges limit the use of certain arterial closure devices and vascular closure systems in patients with complex vascular conditions.

02

Device Embolization Raises Safety Concerns

Displacement of closure device components can cause vessel obstruction, reduced blood flow, and additional interventions. Improper deployment or unsuitable vascular anatomy increase these risks and raise concerns about vascular closure devices safety. Such complications reduce physician confidence and limit the adoption of certain vascular closure systems and vascular closure devices.

03

Impact Analysis of Key Restraints in Vascular Closure Devices Market

Restraints Market Impact Femoral Artery Calcification Complicates Device Deployment Calcification makes device placement difficult and limits product use. Device Embolization Raises Safety Concerns Device displacement increases complications and reduces physician confidence. Arterial Stenosis and Thrombosis Affect Device Acceptance Vessel narrowing and clot formation increase procedural risks. Arterial Variations Limit Device Compatibility Differences in vessel anatomy restrict device suitability. Limited Clinical Evidence Slows Adoption of New Closure Materials Insufficient safety data delays product acceptance and procurement.

01

Vascular Closure Devices for Percutaneous Embolization Procedures in Interventional Oncology Expand Market Potential

Medical device manufacturers target interventional oncology centers with specialized vascular closure devices and arterial closure devices for tumor embolization procedures. These products support reliable arteriotomy closure, effective hemostasis, and improved vascular access closure after catheter based interventions. Revenue opportunities include procedure specific vascular closure products, customized vascular closure solutions, and supply partnerships with hospitals, supporting growth in the vascular closure devices market.

02

Specialized Closure Products for Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Implantation Create New Revenue Opportunities

Expansion of structural heart and electrophysiology procedures increases demand for specialized vascular closure systems that support reliable access site closure and post-procedure hemostasis. Haemonetics received FDA approval for expanded labeling of its VASCADE MVP XL system to cover larger sheaths used in left atrial appendage closure (LAAC) and pulsed field ablation procedures. This expansion supports the use of advanced vascular closure devices across complex cardiac interventions and encourages manufacturers to develop procedure specific products for hospitals and cardiac centers.

Vascular Closure Devices Market Segmentation AnalysisBy Product

Passive approximators led the product segment with a share of 56.5% in 2025, owing to their widespread use in post procedural arteri​​otomy closure through mechanical sealing without requiring active suturing.

During the forecast period, the suture based devices segment is anticipated to record a growth rate of 6.8%, driven by the demand for reliable arteriotomy closure and effective hemostasis following femoral artery catheterization procedures.

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By Application

With a 62.5% market share in 2025, cardiac interventions represented the leading application segment, supported by the routine use of vascular closure systems to achieve hemostasis after coronary diagnostic and therapeutic procedures.

A CAGR of 6.7% is projected for cerebrovascular interventions between 2026 and 2034, fueled by wider use of catheter based neurovascular procedures and the need for effective vascular access closure and hemostasis after treatment.

By End Use

In 2025, hospitals and clinics had a share of 58.4% due to their role as primary settings for cardiovascular interventions requiring specialized arterial closure devices and post procedure patient monitoring.

Between 2026 and 2034, the ambulatory surgical centers segment is likely to grow at a CAGR of 7.2%, propelled by the shift toward outpatient cardiovascular procedures and demand for efficient vascular closure equipment that support faster post procedure recovery.

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Vascular Closure Devices Market Regional AnalysisNorth America Vascular Closure Devices Market

North America's vascular closure devices market accounted for a dominant share of 43.89% in 2025.

US Vascular Closure Devices Market

FDA approvals are expanding the range of vascular closure devices available for cardiovascular and endovascular procedures in the US. In October 2026, the FDA approved Haemonetics' PerQseal Elite for large bore femoral arterial closure following procedures using 14–22F sheaths. In March 2026, it expanded the approved use of VASCADE MVP XL for venous closure following procedures such as pulsed-field ablation and left atrial appendage closure. CyndRx's bioabsorbable AbsorbaSeal received FDA approval in June 2026 for femoral arterial closure after diagnostic and interventional catheterization.

Canada Vascular Closure Devices Market

Canada's vascular closure device segment is supported by Health Canada authorizations for devices used to seal femoral arterial access sites following diagnostic and interventional procedures. Health Canada's active licence listings also include the Mynx Control and StarClose SE vascular closure systems. In August 2026, Manitoba's Shared Health issued a request for proposals for vascular closure devices for use in arterial, venous and cardiac procedures, indicating continued institutional procurement demand.

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Asia Pacific Vascular Closure Devices Market

The Asia Pacific vascular closure devices market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.14%, making it the fastest growing regional market.

Japan Vascular Closure Devices Market

Japan's vascular closure device segment is supported by clinical evaluation of internationally established closure systems for local patients. In October 2026, a multicentre clinical trial published in Circulation Reports evaluated Cordis's MYNX CONTROL device across seven Japanese medical centres. Among 105 patients undergoing femoral artery procedures, the device achieved a 96.2% closure success rate and a 94.3% procedural success rate, supporting its clinical use for femoral access-site hemostasis in Japan.

China Vascular Closure Devices Market

China has an extensive cardiovascular intervention infrastructure, supported by a large network of hospitals performing coronary angiography and percutaneous coronary interventions. According to Shanghai HeartCare Medical Technology's 2025 annual report, its vascular closure device had been adopted by more than 1,800 hospitals, with annual hospital usage exceeding 200,000 units. The scale of adoption reflects established hospital based catheterisation capabilities and the integration of vascular closure devices into post-procedure access-site management.

India Vascular Closure Devices Market

India's government led expansion of cardiac care infrastructure is supporting demand for vascular closure devices used after catheter based cardiovascular procedures. Under the National Health Mission (NHM) and PM-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM), the government supports the strengthening of public healthcare facilities and critical care infrastructure. The expansion of cath lab capacity increases the need for access site closure devices used following angiography and angioplasty procedures.

Europe Vascular Closure Devices Market

Europe's vascular closure devices market is anticipated to record a growth rate of 5.4% during the forecast period.

UK Vascular Closure Devices Market

The UK vascular closure device segment benefits from an established NHS procurement and interventional cardiology infrastructure. NHS Supply Chain includes vascular closure devices under its national Interventional Cardiology and Interventional Radiology framework, alongside catheters, guidewires, stents and haemostatic devices. NHS National Services Scotland issued a £40.8 million tender for cath lab and cardiology consumables, including a dedicated procurement lot for vascular closure devices. This structured procurement system supports device availability across NHS cardiac centres.

Germany Vascular Closure Devices Market

Germany has a well established network of specialist cardiac centres and hospital catheterisation laboratories that supports the use of vascular closure devices after femoral access procedures. In October 2026, Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin initiated procurement for up to 11 angiography systems for its cardiac catheterisation laboratories and hybrid operating rooms at the German Heart Center. Kreiskliniken Herford Bünde issued a tender for medical equipment for its cardiac catheterization laboratory.

Latin America Vascular Closure Devices Market

Latin America's vascular closure devices market will expand to 6.3% CAGR during the forecast period.

Brazil Vascular Closure Devices Market

Catheter Precision introduced its LockeT vascular closure support device in Brazil through a distribution agreement with Ablacor, followed by expansion into six hospitals. The device assists with wound closure after percutaneous venous punctures, providing an additional option for vascular access site management in cardiac care facilities.

Mexico Vascular Closure Devices Market

Abbott's Mexico product update highlights the Perclose ProStyle suture mediated closure system for femoral arterial and venous access following catheter based procedures. Its application across electrophysiology procedures, including pulsed field ablation, provides healthcare professionals with an option to achieve hemostasis and manage vascular access sites after interventions.

Middle East & Africa Vascular Closure Devices Market

The Middle East & Africa vascular closure devices market is estimated to grow at a rate of 6.6% during the forecast period.

UAE Vascular Closure Devices Market

In September 2026, Burjeel Holdings introduced AI-powered catheterisation laboratories at Burjeel Hospital Abu Dhabi and Burjeel Specialty Hospital, Sharjah, with the Abu Dhabi facility doubling its cath lab capacity. Additionally, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi's Centres of Excellence program includes accredited cardiac catheterisation and percutaneous coronary intervention capabilities at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi. Expansion of these facilities supports demand for vascular closure devices used to achieve haemostasis after catheter-based procedures

South Africa Vascular Closure Devices Market

South Africa has an established network of cardiac catheterisation laboratories supporting coronary angiography, angioplasty and stent placement. In July 2026, Inkosi Albert Luthuli Central Hospital in KwaZulu-Natal awarded procurement contracts for 6Fr vascular closure devices, demonstrating direct public-sector demand for these products. The Free State Department of Health opened a R33 million paediatric cardiac catheterisation laboratory at Universitas Academic Hospital in June 2026, expanding access to specialised cardiac interventions.

Competitive Landscape

The vascular closure devices market competitive landscape includes medical device manufacturers, interventional cardiology technology providers, and vascular access management solution companies. Key players such as Abbott, Terumo, Teleflex, Haemonetics, and Cordis are estimated to account for 50–60% of the global vascular closure devices market share.

Established players compete through product safety, device performance, clinical outcomes, and technological advancements. Emerging players focus on bioresorbable materials, advanced closure systems, and minimally invasive technologies to improve patient recovery.

Passive Approximators Active Approximators

Cardiac Interventions Cerebrovascular Interventions Peripheral Vascular Interventions

Hospitals and Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers Cardiac Catherization Laboratories

U.S. Canada

U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux

China Korea Japan India Australia Taiwan South East Asia

UAE Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria

Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia

List of Key and Emerging Players in Vascular Closure Devices Market Abbott (US) Terumo Corporation (Japan) Teleflex (US) Haemonetics (US) Cordis (US) Tricol Biomedical (US) Medtronic (Ireland) Vivasure Medical (Ireland) Cardinal Health (US) SIS Medical (Switzerland)Key Industry Developments October 2026 Haemonetics received U.S. FDA approval for its PerQseal Elite vascular closure device for large-bore arterial procedures using 14–22F sheaths. September 2026 Abbott received an FDA PMA supplement approval for its Perclose ProGlide and Perclose ProStyle systems. April 2026 Teleflex received FDA approval for a PMA supplement covering its MANTA vascular closure system. March 2026 Cardiva Medical received FDA approval for a PMA supplement covering its VASCADE MVP XL venous vascular closure system ScopeSegmentation By Product 2By Application 3By End Use 3Geographies Covered North America 2Europe 8APAC 7Middle East and Africa 6LATAM 5Abbott (US) · Terumo Corporation (Japan) · Teleflex (US) · Haemonetics (US) · Cordis (US)Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) The vascular closure devices market size is valued at USD 1.79 Billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 2.81 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 5.82% during the forecast period 2026-2034. North America dominated the market with a share of 43.89% in 2025. The leading brands in this market are Abbott, Terumo Corporation, Teleflex, Haemonetics, Cordis, Tricol Biomedical, Medtronic, Vivasure Medical, Cardinal Health, and SIS Medical. The vascular closure devices market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.82% during the forecast period of 2026-2034.