Vascular Closure Devices Market Size, Forecast, Demand, Opportunities, 2034
|Drivers
|Market Impact
|TAVR Procedures Boost Large Bore Closure Demand
|Increases demand for reliable largen bore arterial closure devices.
|Same Day Discharge Boosts Rapid Hemostasis Device Demand
|Supports adoption of faster vascular access closure solutions.
|Mechanical Circulatory Support Expands Large Bore Closure Demand
|Expands demand for specialized femoral artery closure products.
|Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Supports Suture Mediated Closure
|Strengthens demand for suture-mediated closure systems.
|Peripheral Arterial Interventions Expand Closure Device Applications
|Increases use of arteriotomy closure and collagen based devices.
Femoral Artery Calcification Complicates Device Deployment
Severe femoral artery calcification reduces vessel flexibility and complicates vascular closure devices deployment. It interfere with device anchoring, affect femoral artery closure, and increase the risk of incomplete hemostasis. These challenges limit the use of certain arterial closure devices and vascular closure systems in patients with complex vascular conditions.02
Device Embolization Raises Safety Concerns
Displacement of closure device components can cause vessel obstruction, reduced blood flow, and additional interventions. Improper deployment or unsuitable vascular anatomy increase these risks and raise concerns about vascular closure devices safety. Such complications reduce physician confidence and limit the adoption of certain vascular closure systems and vascular closure devices.03
Impact Analysis of Key Restraints in Vascular Closure Devices Market
|Restraints
|Market Impact
|Femoral Artery Calcification Complicates Device Deployment
|Calcification makes device placement difficult and limits product use.
|Device Embolization Raises Safety Concerns
|Device displacement increases complications and reduces physician confidence.
|Arterial Stenosis and Thrombosis Affect Device Acceptance
|Vessel narrowing and clot formation increase procedural risks.
|Arterial Variations Limit Device Compatibility
|Differences in vessel anatomy restrict device suitability.
|Limited Clinical Evidence Slows Adoption of New Closure Materials
|Insufficient safety data delays product acceptance and procurement.
Vascular Closure Devices for Percutaneous Embolization Procedures in Interventional Oncology Expand Market Potential
Medical device manufacturers target interventional oncology centers with specialized vascular closure devices and arterial closure devices for tumor embolization procedures. These products support reliable arteriotomy closure, effective hemostasis, and improved vascular access closure after catheter based interventions. Revenue opportunities include procedure specific vascular closure products, customized vascular closure solutions, and supply partnerships with hospitals, supporting growth in the vascular closure devices market.02
Specialized Closure Products for Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Implantation Create New Revenue Opportunities
Expansion of structural heart and electrophysiology procedures increases demand for specialized vascular closure systems that support reliable access site closure and post-procedure hemostasis. Haemonetics received FDA approval for expanded labeling of its VASCADE MVP XL system to cover larger sheaths used in left atrial appendage closure (LAAC) and pulsed field ablation procedures. This expansion supports the use of advanced vascular closure devices across complex cardiac interventions and encourages manufacturers to develop procedure specific products for hospitals and cardiac centers.Vascular Closure Devices Market Segmentation AnalysisBy Product
Passive approximators led the product segment with a share of 56.5% in 2025, owing to their widespread use in post procedural arteriotomy closure through mechanical sealing without requiring active suturing.
During the forecast period, the suture based devices segment is anticipated to record a growth rate of 6.8%, driven by the demand for reliable arteriotomy closure and effective hemostasis following femoral artery catheterization procedures.
Request Customization to receive a tailored report.By Application
With a 62.5% market share in 2025, cardiac interventions represented the leading application segment, supported by the routine use of vascular closure systems to achieve hemostasis after coronary diagnostic and therapeutic procedures.
A CAGR of 6.7% is projected for cerebrovascular interventions between 2026 and 2034, fueled by wider use of catheter based neurovascular procedures and the need for effective vascular access closure and hemostasis after treatment.By End Use
In 2025, hospitals and clinics had a share of 58.4% due to their role as primary settings for cardiovascular interventions requiring specialized arterial closure devices and post procedure patient monitoring.
Between 2026 and 2034, the ambulatory surgical centers segment is likely to grow at a CAGR of 7.2%, propelled by the shift toward outpatient cardiovascular procedures and demand for efficient vascular closure equipment that support faster post procedure recovery.
Speak to an Analyst to discuss market opportunities.Vascular Closure Devices Market Regional AnalysisNorth America Vascular Closure Devices Market
North America's vascular closure devices market accounted for a dominant share of 43.89% in 2025.US Vascular Closure Devices Market
FDA approvals are expanding the range of vascular closure devices available for cardiovascular and endovascular procedures in the US. In October 2026, the FDA approved Haemonetics' PerQseal Elite for large bore femoral arterial closure following procedures using 14–22F sheaths. In March 2026, it expanded the approved use of VASCADE MVP XL for venous closure following procedures such as pulsed-field ablation and left atrial appendage closure. CyndRx's bioabsorbable AbsorbaSeal received FDA approval in June 2026 for femoral arterial closure after diagnostic and interventional catheterization.Canada Vascular Closure Devices Market
Canada's vascular closure device segment is supported by Health Canada authorizations for devices used to seal femoral arterial access sites following diagnostic and interventional procedures. Health Canada's active licence listings also include the Mynx Control and StarClose SE vascular closure systems. In August 2026, Manitoba's Shared Health issued a request for proposals for vascular closure devices for use in arterial, venous and cardiac procedures, indicating continued institutional procurement demand.
Unlock Regional Insights to access country-level data, & regional trends.Asia Pacific Vascular Closure Devices Market
The Asia Pacific vascular closure devices market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.14%, making it the fastest growing regional market.Japan Vascular Closure Devices Market
Japan's vascular closure device segment is supported by clinical evaluation of internationally established closure systems for local patients. In October 2026, a multicentre clinical trial published in Circulation Reports evaluated Cordis's MYNX CONTROL device across seven Japanese medical centres. Among 105 patients undergoing femoral artery procedures, the device achieved a 96.2% closure success rate and a 94.3% procedural success rate, supporting its clinical use for femoral access-site hemostasis in Japan.China Vascular Closure Devices Market
China has an extensive cardiovascular intervention infrastructure, supported by a large network of hospitals performing coronary angiography and percutaneous coronary interventions. According to Shanghai HeartCare Medical Technology's 2025 annual report, its vascular closure device had been adopted by more than 1,800 hospitals, with annual hospital usage exceeding 200,000 units. The scale of adoption reflects established hospital based catheterisation capabilities and the integration of vascular closure devices into post-procedure access-site management.India Vascular Closure Devices Market
India's government led expansion of cardiac care infrastructure is supporting demand for vascular closure devices used after catheter based cardiovascular procedures. Under the National Health Mission (NHM) and PM-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM), the government supports the strengthening of public healthcare facilities and critical care infrastructure. The expansion of cath lab capacity increases the need for access site closure devices used following angiography and angioplasty procedures.Europe Vascular Closure Devices Market
Europe's vascular closure devices market is anticipated to record a growth rate of 5.4% during the forecast period.UK Vascular Closure Devices Market
The UK vascular closure device segment benefits from an established NHS procurement and interventional cardiology infrastructure. NHS Supply Chain includes vascular closure devices under its national Interventional Cardiology and Interventional Radiology framework, alongside catheters, guidewires, stents and haemostatic devices. NHS National Services Scotland issued a £40.8 million tender for cath lab and cardiology consumables, including a dedicated procurement lot for vascular closure devices. This structured procurement system supports device availability across NHS cardiac centres.Germany Vascular Closure Devices Market
Germany has a well established network of specialist cardiac centres and hospital catheterisation laboratories that supports the use of vascular closure devices after femoral access procedures. In October 2026, Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin initiated procurement for up to 11 angiography systems for its cardiac catheterisation laboratories and hybrid operating rooms at the German Heart Center. Kreiskliniken Herford Bünde issued a tender for medical equipment for its cardiac catheterization laboratory.Latin America Vascular Closure Devices Market
Latin America's vascular closure devices market will expand to 6.3% CAGR during the forecast period.Brazil Vascular Closure Devices Market
Catheter Precision introduced its LockeT vascular closure support device in Brazil through a distribution agreement with Ablacor, followed by expansion into six hospitals. The device assists with wound closure after percutaneous venous punctures, providing an additional option for vascular access site management in cardiac care facilities.Mexico Vascular Closure Devices Market
Abbott's Mexico product update highlights the Perclose ProStyle suture mediated closure system for femoral arterial and venous access following catheter based procedures. Its application across electrophysiology procedures, including pulsed field ablation, provides healthcare professionals with an option to achieve hemostasis and manage vascular access sites after interventions.Middle East & Africa Vascular Closure Devices Market
The Middle East & Africa vascular closure devices market is estimated to grow at a rate of 6.6% during the forecast period.UAE Vascular Closure Devices Market
In September 2026, Burjeel Holdings introduced AI-powered catheterisation laboratories at Burjeel Hospital Abu Dhabi and Burjeel Specialty Hospital, Sharjah, with the Abu Dhabi facility doubling its cath lab capacity. Additionally, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi's Centres of Excellence program includes accredited cardiac catheterisation and percutaneous coronary intervention capabilities at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi. Expansion of these facilities supports demand for vascular closure devices used to achieve haemostasis after catheter-based proceduresSouth Africa Vascular Closure Devices Market
South Africa has an established network of cardiac catheterisation laboratories supporting coronary angiography, angioplasty and stent placement. In July 2026, Inkosi Albert Luthuli Central Hospital in KwaZulu-Natal awarded procurement contracts for 6Fr vascular closure devices, demonstrating direct public-sector demand for these products. The Free State Department of Health opened a R33 million paediatric cardiac catheterisation laboratory at Universitas Academic Hospital in June 2026, expanding access to specialised cardiac interventions.Competitive Landscape
The vascular closure devices market competitive landscape includes medical device manufacturers, interventional cardiology technology providers, and vascular access management solution companies. Key players such as Abbott, Terumo, Teleflex, Haemonetics, and Cordis are estimated to account for 50–60% of the global vascular closure devices market share.
Established players compete through product safety, device performance, clinical outcomes, and technological advancements. Emerging players focus on bioresorbable materials, advanced closure systems, and minimally invasive technologies to improve patient recovery.List of Key and Emerging Players in Vascular Closure Devices Market Abbott (US) Terumo Corporation (Japan) Teleflex (US) Haemonetics (US) Cordis (US) Tricol Biomedical (US) Medtronic (Ireland) Vivasure Medical (Ireland) Cardinal Health (US) SIS Medical (Switzerland)Key Industry Developments October 2026 Haemonetics received U.S. FDA approval for its PerQseal Elite vascular closure device for large-bore arterial procedures using 14–22F sheaths. September 2026 Abbott received an FDA PMA supplement approval for its Perclose ProGlide and Perclose ProStyle systems. April 2026 Teleflex received FDA approval for a PMA supplement covering its MANTA vascular closure system. March 2026 Cardiva Medical received FDA approval for a PMA supplement covering its VASCADE MVP XL venous vascular closure system ScopeSegmentation By Product 2
- Passive Approximators Active Approximators
- Cardiac Interventions Cerebrovascular Interventions Peripheral Vascular Interventions
- Hospitals and Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers Cardiac Catherization Laboratories
- U.S. Canada
- U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux
- China Korea Japan India Australia Taiwan South East Asia
- UAE Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria
- Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia
Customize This Report to Match Your Strategic ObjectivesFrequently Asked Questions (FAQs) The vascular closure devices market size is valued at USD 1.79 Billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 2.81 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 5.82% during the forecast period 2026-2034. North America dominated the market with a share of 43.89% in 2025. The leading brands in this market are Abbott, Terumo Corporation, Teleflex, Haemonetics, Cordis, Tricol Biomedical, Medtronic, Vivasure Medical, Cardinal Health, and SIS Medical. The vascular closure devices market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.82% during the forecast period of 2026-2034.
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