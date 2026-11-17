MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) Vidyut Sivaramakrishnan was at a friend's place and struggling with a poor internet connection when he got a message that MS Dhoni has retired as a player from the IPL and would be the mentor for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2027. He checked a news site to be sure, and when it was indeed true, it didn't come as a surprise to Sivaramakrishnan.

“Honestly, it was on the cards. It's sad, but they had to move on from him. It's not going to be easy at all,” Sivaramakrishnan, the former CSK and Tamil Nadu player, told IANS in an exclusive conversation on Tuesday.

That sentence sums up how many fans are feeling about the announcement that ended Dhoni's 19-year IPL career came three hours before the deadline for retention and release came on Tuesday.

Dhoni, 45, will join a CSK coaching group that has been overhauled after three seasons without a playoffs spot: head coach Zaheer Khan, assistants Albie Morkel, Gareth Batty and Sridharan Sriram, bowling coach Mohit Sharma and fielding coach James Foster.

It is not the ending Dhoni wished for - he often said he hoped to finish in front of the Chepauk crowd. He did not play a game in IPL 2026 because of injury and was seldom seen at the ground on match days. So the chance to say goodbye on the field never came.

“See, I think the greatest thing about him is he has never been a liability for the team. In the last two years, whenever he's played, he has contributed. Whatever he was given, he contributed - like if he got to bat 15 balls, he hit three or four sixes. Coming in number seven, number eight, you can't do anymore, and he's been very good behind the stumps,” added Sivaramakrishnan.

That proof is in Dhoni stumping Suryakumar Yadav in just 0.12 seconds off Noor Ahmad's bowling in IPL 2025.“You knew, on seeing that, he was still on top of his game. But I think he's also realised that it's time to move on and somebody else has to take his mantle.

“So I think it's a good decision, but obviously we'll miss Dhoni the player a lot because we know what all he has done, not only for Indian cricket, but for CSK as a whole. The franchise and company as a whole have been so successful in all aspects. They have one of the best fan bases all over the world, thanks to him. So it's going to be tough for them, but we have to see ahead,” added Sivaramakrishnan.

CSK bought Dhoni at the IPL 2008 auction, and he captained them to all five of their titles in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023. They also won the Champions League in 2010 and 2014. He played for CSK in 17 of the IPL's first 19 seasons, while missing only the 2016 and 2017 seasons as CSK were suspended.

Dhoni finishes his IPL career with 5,439 runs at an average of 38.3 and a strike rate of 137.45. His friendship with Sivaramakrishnan began in the Under-19 ranks, much before the duo reunited at CSK in IPL 2008.

“We started our journey somewhat together at the Under-19 level. In fact, you must have seen that movie, where the Under-19 World Cup team was announced and I was part of that team. My name came up, but he wasn't there. A lot of other names were not there. But after that, we played in East Zone-South Zone games. But suddenly, his transition from 2006 was just unbelievable.

“Just before the 2007 T20 World Cup, Tamil Nadu had won the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which happened for the first time. Then they played the 2007 T20 World Cup, which India won under him, and after that, the IPL thing came, and then he came as a captain for CSK. So just a couple of things which really stood out for me is that somebody who led the team to victory for the first time – he made everybody feel very comfortable.”

Sivaramakrishnan further explained what set Dhoni apart as a leader.“In the sense that sometimes as a leader, when you've done something big, you want to pass on a lot of information, talk to a lot of people. But the greatest thing and quality about him is, he knew when to talk.

“When he spoke, there was a lot of meaning in it. So he didn't just communicate for the sake of communicating. He kept quiet and had everybody at peace. But when he said something, there was a lot of meaning to it. That's one thing which was really unbelievable about him.

“Second is, which I think a lot of people will know about, and it happens 9 or 10 times, he's somebody who knows what's going to happen before it actually happens. That's an unbelievable quality. If you say, if it happens once or twice, you can call it a fluke. But he knew 9 or 10 times that this player was going to do this particular thing, which shows that he had unbelievable and phenomenal game sense.

“He's not somebody who's going to watch videos day in and day out. He did believe that action happens on the field and was able to see and used to observe things. He didn't have to be watching videos about different teams and everything. Tactically, he was too good. In an age of so many computers and analysts and everything passing on so much information, he was somebody who could really know when to step off.

Sivaramakrishnan also thinks it's very difficult for modern-day leaders to be like Dhoni.“He realised that the game is played on the field and a lot of decisions have to be taken on the field. How much knowledge you have about what the person gives you, and what happens after the day's play - he was brilliant at that. It's very, very difficult to be like him.

“He's also said that obviously he does feel the pressure, but he never shows it because as a leader, when you're so calm under pressure, it is a real calming effect on all the players around you. But if the captain is going to show a lot of pressure and unwanted aggression on the field, it can actually hurt the players on the ground.

“So, that's why I think CSK has done really well over the years because when it mattered the most under pressure, he knew just how to keep it simple and really make a difference. So, that's what he's done over the years really well.”

Sivaramakrishnan has commented on IPL games at Chepauk in recent years, and says the noise Dhoni drew there was unlike anything else he has heard. He believes the affection runs deeper than cricket, and that it extends to the franchise's owner, N Srinivasan.

“See, the kind of ovation he gets I've never seen anywhere in the world, especially the last two, three years, as a player, obviously, when he was playing, the kind of ovation he got when he was a captain and everything. But in the last two years, when I've been doing broadcast and everything, and we've done a few live games from the ground - the ovation Dhoni got was just unbelievable. It's deafening, and you can't hear much.

“It's because something which came close to that was, I remember in 2008, Eden Gardens, we played against KKR, and when Ganguly came in to walk, that was deafening because that was 1 lakh spectators. Mind you, it was the old Eden Gardens ground. There were 1 lakh spectators that day. But we had that same noise when Dhoni walked out. Not on one or two occasions, the entire season, and we're talking only about 40,000 spectators. So, you can imagine how it was.”

“I think people can relate to him. He's very simple. He's just like a boy next door. People are able to talk to him, relate to him. There are no airs about him. He's an Indian captain, but even for the person who carries his kit bag, he's so kind to them. These are the kind of things people want, and that is why he's been doing very well over there.

“The relationship between Dhoni and Srinivasan sir is just something - it's like a father and his son. They have that kind of relationship. The mutual respect they have for each other, and that's why Dhoni will never leave CSK. Unfortunately, Srinivasan Sir is not in the best of health now. But Dhoni will see to it that this legacy continues, and I'm very confident about that.”

Quizzed on whether he sees Dhoni's influence to go beyond the IPL time with CSK's youngsters led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sivaramakrishnan agreed with that notion.“Oh yes, he has to. I think he has to be there. I know he's only going to be there for two months, but I really hope that he's a lot more involved because it's not only about the two months - it's also about picking the team and watching how to groom the next batch of youngsters and everything.

“So it'll be interesting to see whether it's only going to be for the two months where he'll add a lot of value to the team, no doubt about it. But I feel CSK - they've had a tough three years, but they need MS to be there a lot more than just the two months, holistically, to get them back to the glory days.”

“I think more than anything, the youngsters will benefit a lot. He's played the game. He knows what it takes to handle pressure, and how to get the best out of young people. So it is going to be a great time, I'm sure. Like, he's not Superman, and he's not God, where you can expect him to win the trophy tomorrow itself. But all I can guarantee you is that they are on the right track. I don't know if it will happen; I really hope he's involved a lot more than just the two months.

“I hope it happens because, as I said, for two months, you play the tournament. But again, preparing for the next year, I really hope he's involved a lot more. That's my wish. I don't know if he'll do it or not. But I really wish that would happen. I mean, if that happens, I think they will just be unstoppable in the next few years.”

On whether Dhoni's bond with the franchise will keep him committed, and whether CSK can recover, Sivaramakrishnan replied in the affirmative.“Absolutely, and again, this is not about monetary gains or things. It's about the relationship they have had. They have such a wonderful relationship.

“He will do anything for him, and I'm sure Srinivasan sir wants him to take care of the team, and he will do that. I'm sure he will do a great, great job. Every team goes through it - the moments where they will find things difficult.

“Just the last three years, they have not qualified for the playoffs. But every team goes through it. Sometimes you'll come back stronger from that. So I'm sure he will get the team back on track and definitely get them to the top four stage. Then it's anybody's game.”