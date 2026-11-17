German Investor Confidence Surges to Highest Level Since February
(MENAFN) German investor confidence rebounded sharply in November, exceeding market expectations and reaching its strongest level since February, according to a survey published Tuesday by the ZEW economic research institute.
The institute's economic sentiment indicator surged 7.5 points to 35.6 this month, up from 28.1 in October and significantly above analysts' expectations of 28.3. The latest gain fully reversed the previous month's decline.
The survey, conducted among approximately 200 institutional investors and financial analysts, measures expectations for economic conditions over the coming six months.
Assessments of Germany's current economic situation also showed modest improvement. The relevant index advanced 2.7 points to minus 33.2, although the reading continued to reflect considerable pessimism about present conditions.
ZEW President Achim Wambach said Germany's economy was beginning to show signs of a gradual recovery, pointing to an increase in industrial orders and falling oil prices as supporting factors.
He nevertheless warned that the improvement remained heavily dependent on government expenditure, highlighting concerns over the long-term sustainability of public debt.
Economic expectations varied considerably across industries, with energy-intensive sectors continuing to face an uncertain outlook.
The chemical, pharmaceutical and electrical industries recorded notable improvements in sentiment. By contrast, confidence weakened in metal production and construction.
At the eurozone level, the economic sentiment indicator climbed 8 points to 26.5 in November, reflecting an improvement in regional economic expectations.
However, assessments of current economic conditions across the currency bloc remained largely stable, with the corresponding index edging down just 0.1 point to minus 14.7.
The institute's economic sentiment indicator surged 7.5 points to 35.6 this month, up from 28.1 in October and significantly above analysts' expectations of 28.3. The latest gain fully reversed the previous month's decline.
The survey, conducted among approximately 200 institutional investors and financial analysts, measures expectations for economic conditions over the coming six months.
Assessments of Germany's current economic situation also showed modest improvement. The relevant index advanced 2.7 points to minus 33.2, although the reading continued to reflect considerable pessimism about present conditions.
ZEW President Achim Wambach said Germany's economy was beginning to show signs of a gradual recovery, pointing to an increase in industrial orders and falling oil prices as supporting factors.
He nevertheless warned that the improvement remained heavily dependent on government expenditure, highlighting concerns over the long-term sustainability of public debt.
Economic expectations varied considerably across industries, with energy-intensive sectors continuing to face an uncertain outlook.
The chemical, pharmaceutical and electrical industries recorded notable improvements in sentiment. By contrast, confidence weakened in metal production and construction.
At the eurozone level, the economic sentiment indicator climbed 8 points to 26.5 in November, reflecting an improvement in regional economic expectations.
However, assessments of current economic conditions across the currency bloc remained largely stable, with the corresponding index edging down just 0.1 point to minus 14.7.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment