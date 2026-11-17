Berlin Imposes Ban on Hezbollah-Linked Association, Raids 28 Locations
(MENAFN) Berlin authorities have outlawed a local organization accused of supporting Lebanon's Hezbollah, which Germany classifies as a terrorist group, following police raids on 28 properties across the German capital on Tuesday.
Officers searched premises associated with El-Irschad, including association facilities, commercial establishments and members' homes. Operations were concentrated particularly in the Neukoelln district.
Berlin Interior Minister Iris Spranger said the organization was prohibited because its objectives and activities breached criminal law. She said the association had provided organizational and financial support to Hezbollah in Lebanon, adding that recent convictions involving Hezbollah members played a significant role in the authorities' decision.
The prohibition extends beyond El-Irschad e.V. to include Al-Qaem e.V., Al-Thaqalyn e.V. and the Qalam educational center.
Authorities immediately confiscated the organizations' assets, including funds held in bank accounts. The measures also prohibit the public display of their symbols, require the closure of their online platforms and prevent members from gathering under their former organizational structures.
Germany banned Hezbollah in 2020 under then-Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, designating it a terrorist and unconstitutional organization. Since the decision, activities including fundraising, recruitment and promoting the group's cause have been prohibited under German law.
The country's domestic intelligence service estimates that more than 1,000 Hezbollah supporters are present across Germany.
Officers searched premises associated with El-Irschad, including association facilities, commercial establishments and members' homes. Operations were concentrated particularly in the Neukoelln district.
Berlin Interior Minister Iris Spranger said the organization was prohibited because its objectives and activities breached criminal law. She said the association had provided organizational and financial support to Hezbollah in Lebanon, adding that recent convictions involving Hezbollah members played a significant role in the authorities' decision.
The prohibition extends beyond El-Irschad e.V. to include Al-Qaem e.V., Al-Thaqalyn e.V. and the Qalam educational center.
Authorities immediately confiscated the organizations' assets, including funds held in bank accounts. The measures also prohibit the public display of their symbols, require the closure of their online platforms and prevent members from gathering under their former organizational structures.
Germany banned Hezbollah in 2020 under then-Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, designating it a terrorist and unconstitutional organization. Since the decision, activities including fundraising, recruitment and promoting the group's cause have been prohibited under German law.
The country's domestic intelligence service estimates that more than 1,000 Hezbollah supporters are present across Germany.
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