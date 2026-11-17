EU Puts Climate Commitments Ahead of New COP31 Pledges
(MENAFN) The European Union is focusing on fulfilling its existing climate commitments rather than introducing additional pledges, Irish Climate, Energy and Environment Minister Darragh O’Brien told Anadolu on the sidelines of the COP31 climate summit in Antalya, Türkiye.
O’Brien welcomed the early publication of the conference's draft cover decision, describing the move as a constructive development that could help advance negotiations.
“The fact that there was a draft cover decision published so early, we believe is a good thing," he said.
Despite welcoming its early release, the Irish minister acknowledged that the EU had concerns over several proposals included in the initial draft, although he declined to provide further details about the bloc's negotiating stance.
“There’s lots of things in it that we don’t agree with because our focus in the European Union is to ensure implementation, and that’s really what we want,” he said.
He stressed that the bloc's main objective was to translate climate commitments already established under the Paris Agreement into concrete action, rather than pursue additional obligations.
O’Brien confirmed that the EU would continue engaging in the negotiations and planned to formally communicate its position on the draft text.
“We’ll work through that. We will make a submission later this evening to the draft cover text outlining our position,” he said, adding that discussions were still underway.
O’Brien welcomed the early publication of the conference's draft cover decision, describing the move as a constructive development that could help advance negotiations.
“The fact that there was a draft cover decision published so early, we believe is a good thing," he said.
Despite welcoming its early release, the Irish minister acknowledged that the EU had concerns over several proposals included in the initial draft, although he declined to provide further details about the bloc's negotiating stance.
“There’s lots of things in it that we don’t agree with because our focus in the European Union is to ensure implementation, and that’s really what we want,” he said.
He stressed that the bloc's main objective was to translate climate commitments already established under the Paris Agreement into concrete action, rather than pursue additional obligations.
O’Brien confirmed that the EU would continue engaging in the negotiations and planned to formally communicate its position on the draft text.
“We’ll work through that. We will make a submission later this evening to the draft cover text outlining our position,” he said, adding that discussions were still underway.
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