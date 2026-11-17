Greece Uncovers Suspected Iran-Linked Assassination Plot, 5 Arrested
(MENAFN) Greek intelligence agencies have exposed an alleged assassination plot targeting an unidentified person in Greece, leading to the arrest of five North Macedonian nationals suspected of planning an attack connected to Iranian intelligence, local media reported Tuesday.
The arrests came after a months-long investigation involving intelligence services from Greece, North Macedonia and Western countries. The joint probe reportedly uncovered a suspected network of five North Macedonian nationals allegedly involved in preparations for the operation, according to Greek weekly newspaper Tovima.
The suspects are accused of organizing a terrorist attack on behalf of an Iranian national believed to have connections with Iran's intelligence services, the report said.
All five North Macedonian nationals were apprehended during the coordinated operation. Four were detained in North Macedonia, while the fifth was arrested in Greece and subsequently transferred to North Macedonia on Nov. 12.
The identity of the intended target remains undisclosed. However, the five suspects reportedly admitted to cooperating with Iranian national Edris Jahangiri Mavaneh, according to the newspaper.
The report further cited North Macedonia's National Security Agency as saying that Mavaneh maintains connections with individuals working within Iran's security and intelligence apparatus.
Authorities reportedly launched the investigation in late February or early March, with intelligence agencies conducting inquiries over several months before the arrests.
The arrests came after a months-long investigation involving intelligence services from Greece, North Macedonia and Western countries. The joint probe reportedly uncovered a suspected network of five North Macedonian nationals allegedly involved in preparations for the operation, according to Greek weekly newspaper Tovima.
The suspects are accused of organizing a terrorist attack on behalf of an Iranian national believed to have connections with Iran's intelligence services, the report said.
All five North Macedonian nationals were apprehended during the coordinated operation. Four were detained in North Macedonia, while the fifth was arrested in Greece and subsequently transferred to North Macedonia on Nov. 12.
The identity of the intended target remains undisclosed. However, the five suspects reportedly admitted to cooperating with Iranian national Edris Jahangiri Mavaneh, according to the newspaper.
The report further cited North Macedonia's National Security Agency as saying that Mavaneh maintains connections with individuals working within Iran's security and intelligence apparatus.
Authorities reportedly launched the investigation in late February or early March, with intelligence agencies conducting inquiries over several months before the arrests.
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