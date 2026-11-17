Canada-Mexico Trade Surges 18 Percent as Leaders Expand Ties
(MENAFN) Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum have agreed to strengthen cooperation between their countries, as bilateral trade recorded an 18% increase this year.
The two leaders reached the understanding Tuesday during a meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, southern China.
"We have an extraordinary relationship with Canada and agreed to expand it going forward," Sheinbaum wrote on X, adding that the two countries "have made great progress on the action plan we established a little over a year ago."
Carney said Canada and Mexico had completed 120 initiatives under their bilateral action plan, which was launched during his September 2025 visit to Mexico City. He added that the remaining commitments were progressing as scheduled.
"Our trade is up by 18% already this year, 60% over the last five years," Carney said, pointing to increasing investment activity between businesses in both countries.
He characterized the developments as evidence of "the scale of the opportunity between Mexico and Canada."
Sheinbaum said the cooperation framework had contributed to expanding trade and investment across their borders. She also confirmed that discussions covered the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).
The trade agreement, which took effect on July 1, 2020, replacing the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), establishes rules governing tariff-free access for eligible products, investment, rules of origin, labor and environmental protections, digital commerce and dispute resolution.
Under its provisions, the three member countries must conduct a joint review six years after the agreement entered into force. Canada and Mexico are now preparing for that process amid mounting US tariff pressures and negotiations over the pact's future.
The two leaders reached the understanding Tuesday during a meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, southern China.
"We have an extraordinary relationship with Canada and agreed to expand it going forward," Sheinbaum wrote on X, adding that the two countries "have made great progress on the action plan we established a little over a year ago."
Carney said Canada and Mexico had completed 120 initiatives under their bilateral action plan, which was launched during his September 2025 visit to Mexico City. He added that the remaining commitments were progressing as scheduled.
"Our trade is up by 18% already this year, 60% over the last five years," Carney said, pointing to increasing investment activity between businesses in both countries.
He characterized the developments as evidence of "the scale of the opportunity between Mexico and Canada."
Sheinbaum said the cooperation framework had contributed to expanding trade and investment across their borders. She also confirmed that discussions covered the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).
The trade agreement, which took effect on July 1, 2020, replacing the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), establishes rules governing tariff-free access for eligible products, investment, rules of origin, labor and environmental protections, digital commerce and dispute resolution.
Under its provisions, the three member countries must conduct a joint review six years after the agreement entered into force. Canada and Mexico are now preparing for that process amid mounting US tariff pressures and negotiations over the pact's future.
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