President Ilham Aliyev Receives Deputy Prime Minister Of Georgia (PHOTO)
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Mariam Kvrivishvili, Deputy Prime Minister of Georgia and Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development, on November 17.
The information was confirmed in an official statement released by the Press Service of the President of Azerbaijan.
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