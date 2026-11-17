MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A chess tournament dedicated to the sixth anniversary of Victory Day (November 8) was held in the US state of New York, the State Committee on Work with Azerbaijani Diaspora reported.

The tournament was organized by Chess Father, a company led by international-level chess player Elvin Baghir-Pour, with the support of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora.

During the opening ceremony, the historical significance of Victory Day was highlighted. It was noted that, thanks to the resolute leadership and visionary policy of the Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev, as well as the heroism of the valiant Azerbaijani Army, our lands were liberated from occupation.

Nearly 50 chess players competed in the tournament, which followed the Swiss system. The event consisted of 7 rounds, with a time control of 15 minutes per game.

Participants included renowned grandmasters such as Maxim Dlugy, Maxim Novik, Broderick Bauml, Ernest Colding, and others. US chess player Broderick Bauml emerged as the winner, having won all of his matches.

At the conclusion, trophies and cash prizes were awarded to the winners, while other participants received certificates.