MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New platform expands Rocket's modernization portfolio, giving enterprises greater choice in how and where they modernize, including the ability to evolve mission-critical applications into agile, AI-ready business services while preserving trusted business logic and transaction integrity

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Software, a global leader in AI-powered modernization software, today announced the launch of Rocket® Transaction Platform, a highly compatible platform that enables enterprises to replatform, reuse and continuously modernize mission-critical applications across distributed and cloud environments while preserving business logic, governance and transaction integrity. Rocket Transaction Platform helps organizations evolve these applications into agile, composable business services that support modern development and AI-enabled use cases.

Rocket Transaction Platform supports Rocket Software's mission to help enterprises modernize mission-critical applications for an AI and agentic future, without prescribing a technology destination. The result is a modernization portfolio built for customer choice and aligned to business outcomes:



Modernize on: Customers committed to the mainframe but facing skills and operational agility challenges can modernize mission-critical operations with Rocket® EVATM, Rocket Software's agentic AI platform.

Replatform: Customers facing skills and application agility challenges can replatform mission-critical applications with Rocket Transaction Platform, unlocking agentic AI capabilities while preserving and leveraging the trusted business logic and transactional integrity they depend on. Hybrid: Many enterprises will do both, choosing the right path workload by workload.



Rocket supports the customer's choice. AI accelerates the modernization journey but does not decide where applications should run.

Rocket Transaction Platform supports application logic across multiple enterprise languages, including COBOL, PL/I, Java® and Python®, while bringing together application reuse, enterprise transaction processing and continuous modernization all in one platform. This allows development teams to progressively expose, extend and evolve trusted application capabilities using modern languages, APIs and development practices, creating a more composable architecture without requiring organizations to recreate the proven business logic at the heart of their mission-critical systems.

Why Mission-Critical Applications Need a New Approach to Modernization

Enterprises increasingly need to innovate faster, improve developer productivity and take advantage of AI-enabled development. But most mission-critical applications were designed for a different development era. They can be difficult to change, test and automate, limiting teams' ability to adopt the rapid build-test-learn cycles driving modern software development. At the same time, wholesale rewrites or conversions can introduce significant cost, complexity and risk, requiring organizations to recreate and validate decades of proven business logic before realizing modernization benefits. Generative and agentic AI are creating powerful new opportunities to understand, document and evolve applications, but emerging research cautions against treating AI as a shortcut through wholesale application rewrites.

In its October 2026 research, IBM Mainframe Modernization: AI Claims vs. Reality, Gartner® states:“Modern AI tools remain unproven for automated end-to-end code conversion. Overestimating AI conversion capabilities will cause most 2027 mainframe exit projects to fail.”1

For organizations that determine moving workloads is the right business decision, Gartner identifies a more proven path:“Replatform was the first pattern developed for mainframe exit initiatives and remains the only approach demonstrated to succeed for a significant enough number of Gartner clients.” 1

Modernization requires more than moving applications to new infrastructure or rewriting what already works. There is no single modernization path for every application. Some workloads are best modernized on the platforms where they already run, while others may benefit from moving to distributed or cloud environments. Many enterprises will pursue both paths simultaneously. Rocket gives customers the flexibility to make that decision workload by workload.

Organizations need a way to preserve decades of trusted business logic and transactional integrity while making applications easier to evolve. Rocket Transaction Platform offers a practical path forward, allowing enterprises to modernize applications, workload by workload, and progressively move toward a more agent-ready composable enterprise. It does this by making trusted application capabilities more modular, testable, reusable and accessible, while giving organizations greater choice in the infrastructure, deployment environments and development languages they use as applications evolve.

“Discussions around modernization should start with an assessment of business outcomes needed for the application. Often, that includes improving agility, addressing skills challenges and optimizing the economics of an application,” said Phil Buckellew, President of Infrastructure Modernization at Rocket Software.“For some applications, the right answer is to modernize on the platform they run on today. For others, it may be to move to a new environment that enables accelerated application development and delivery. Most enterprises will need both. Rocket Transaction Platform gives customers the ability to incrementally modernize across languages and environments, including COBOL and Java, while addressing those challenges and reducing the risks inherent in high-risk AI-assisted rewrites.”

How Rocket Transaction Platform Unlocks Application Agility

Rocket Transaction Platform supports existing and new application logic across multiple enterprise languages, including COBOL, PL/I, Java, and Python, allowing organizations to introduce modern development practices while maintaining transaction integrity and operational resilience. With Transaction Platform, enterprises can:



Preserve trusted applications: Reuse existing, trusted mission-critical applications as-is on a choice of platforms and environments while preserving essential transaction processing capabilities, including coordination and recovery, to ensure critical operations remain reliable as applications evolve, without the need for high-risk rewrites.

Expand infrastructure and language choice: Run transaction applications on distributed and cloud environments and work across COBOL, PL/I, Java, and Python, with support for additional enterprise languages such as.NET planned for future releases, helping organizations introduce new capabilities and leverage a broader range of development skills.

Create composable, reusable business services: Make trusted application capabilities more modular, reusable and API-enabled so they can support new applications, digital experiences and AI-enabled workflows.

Improve development agility: Support faster build-test-learn cycles, giving development teams greater flexibility to adapt mission-critical applications and deliver new capabilities without replacing proven business logic.

Accelerate AI-assisted code modernization: Help teams understand existing code, document business logic, support guided development and generate unit tests using AI-assisted capabilities. With developers maintaining control over changes, organizations can evolve applications with greater confidence while preserving critical business behavior. Enable continuous modernization: Extend, improve and adapt applications over time, progressively introducing new languages, APIs, services and development approaches, allowing enterprises to respond to changing business needs without undertaking large-scale transformation projects.

“Application modernization is increasingly about creating the agility organizations need to adapt critical applications to new AI demands, and relocating an application to a new environment does not always deliver that agility on its own,” said Matthew Flug, Research Manager, Intelligent Application Modernization and Deployment Platforms at IDC.“Organizations need approaches that help them understand, test and evolve critical applications while preserving the business logic, security, and resiliency those systems provide. Approaches that let organizations modernize progressively, evaluating modernization priorities and strategies workload by workload instead of committing to a wholesale rewrite, can help create a more practical foundation for ongoing innovation.”

For more information about Rocket Transaction Platform and Rocket Software's application modernization solutions, visit Rocket Software's replatforming and refactoring page.

1 Gartner, IBM Mainframe Modernization: AI Claims vs. Reality, Alessandro Galimberti, Tobi Bet, et al., 12 October 2026

Gartner is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

About Rocket Software

Rocket Software is a global technology leader in modernization and a partner of choice that empowers the world's leading businesses on their IT and mainframe modernization journeys, spanning core systems to the cloud. Trusted by over 12,500 customers and 750 partners, and with more than 3,000 global employees, Rocket Software enables customers to maximize their data, applications and infrastructure to deliver critical services that power our modern world. Rocket Software is a privately held U.S. corporation headquartered in the Boston area with centers of excellence strategically located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Rocket Software is a portfolio company of Bain Capital Private Equity. Follow Rocket Software LinkedIn and X or visit .

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Rocket Transaction Platform?

Rocket Transaction Platform is a highly compatible platform that supports mainframe application semantics and enables enterprises to move, run and modernize mission-critical applications on distributed and cloud infrastructure. It combines application reuse, transaction processing, and AI-augmented code modernization in one platform, helping organizations preserve proven business logic while expanding infrastructure and development flexibility.

Who is Rocket Transaction Platform designed for?

Rocket Transaction Platform is designed for enterprises looking to modernize mission-critical applications quickly while minimizing risk. It helps IT leaders, enterprise architects and application development teams improve infrastructure flexibility, address development skills challenges and adopt modern technologies while maintaining the reliability of existing systems.

How does Rocket Transaction Platform help organizations modernize applications?

Rocket Transaction Platform enables enterprises to modernize applications workload by workload rather than requiring a complete rewrite. Organizations can move existing applications to distributed or cloud environments, introduce new development languages such as Java and Python alongside COBOL, and continue improving applications while preserving transaction integrity and business continuity.

How does Rocket Transaction Platform use AI to support application modernization?

Rocket Transaction Platform incorporates AI-augmented capabilities to help developers understand existing code, document business logic, support guided development, and generate unit tests. These capabilities help organizations improve development efficiency, strengthen testing, and modernize applications while maintaining human oversight and control. Selectively decomposing existing monolithic applications and API enabling them supports a composable architecture that is agentic AI ready.

What makes Rocket Transaction Platform different from traditional application modernization approaches?

Unlike approaches focused primarily on application migration or code rewrites, Rocket Transaction Platform brings reuse, mission-critical transaction processing and ongoing modernization together on one platform. It allows organizations to preserve existing business logic and critical transaction capabilities while gaining greater choice in infrastructure and development languages, helping reduce modernization risk and support continuous innovation.

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