MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New capability classifies AI prompts by purpose, attributes spending, and identifies opportunities to use lower-cost models for routine tasks

ATLANTA, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airia, an enterprise AI governance and security platform, today announced Task Classification, a new capability that categorizes AI prompts by purpose, including coding, content generation, and summarization. The capability shows finance and AI leaders which users, agents, and projects drive AI spending, and classifies each request by the type of work performed so costs can be tracked by task.

Traditional AI billing reports show how much organizations spend and which models they use, but often provide little insight into the tasks employees and AI agents perform. Without that context, organizations struggle to distinguish necessary spending from inefficiencies or identify opportunities to use more cost-effective models.

Task Classification operates at the Airia gateway, where it analyzes prompts across AI model providers and categorizes each task by purpose. Organizations can track spending by task category alongside existing reporting on users, agents, and gateways.

Organizations can also define custom task categories and organize them into hierarchies for more detailed analysis. For example, email summarization can fall under a broader summarization category. If spending on summarization increases, leaders can examine individual task types to identify which teams and activities drive those costs.

“Enterprises have learned to count tokens,” said Kevin Kiley, CEO of Airia.“The harder question is what those tokens bought. Governing AI means understanding the work being performed, and Task Classification gives leaders that visibility at the prompt level, within the same platform they already use to govern AI traffic.”

Airia plans to expand Task Classification to analyze entire conversations, including identifying threads that combine personal and business use. Future enhancements will also integrate task classifications into gateway routing policies, enabling organizations to direct routine tasks to lower-cost models while reserving more capable models for complex workloads.

Availability

Task Classification is available now to organizations routing AI traffic through the Airia Gateway.

About Airia: Airia is the enterprise AI platform for discovering, securing, governing, and optimizing AI at scale, giving security, compliance, and IT teams full visibility and control over every agent, model, and workflow. Named a Visionary in the 2026 AI Governance Magic Quadrant and trusted by 500+ enterprises. Learn more at airia.com.

Media Contact: McKenzie Semrau |...