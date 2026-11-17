MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Redesigned platform adds improved location mapping and multi-service quoting, with MOD as the single point of contact from first search through procurement

Key Facts



What's new: Redesigned interface, improved location mapping, streamlined quoting, and pricing requests without an account

Network: 50 providers across 80+ countries and six regions

Services: Colocation, bandwidth, cross connects, cloud connectivity, point-to-point connections, managed services, IPv4/IPv6, bare metal and custom requests, including virtual machines

Who it's for: Businesses sourcing infrastructure across markets, channel partners and providers seeking new customers

How it works: MOD sources and resells services through its network, giving customers one relationship across providers and markets Availability: Live now at



DENVER, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MOD Mission Critical (MOD), a global managed infrastructure provider specializing in bare metal, colocation and network services, today released an updated version of its MOD PaaSportTM sourcing platform that lets businesses and channel partners search and request pricing for colocation, network and bare metal services from 50 providers in more than 80 countries, without creating an account. The update adds a redesigned interface, improved location mapping and a streamlined process for quoting multiple services at once, with MOD serving as the single point of contact from first search through procurement.

What's New in PaaSportTM

PaaSportTM allows users to search infrastructure options by location and provider and build quote requests across multiple services. Available services include colocation, bandwidth, cross connects, cloud connectivity, point-to-point connections, managed services, IPv4/IPv6 and bare metal infrastructure. Users can also submit requests for virtual machines and other customized infrastructure solutions.

How It Works: One Relationship, Many Providers

PaaSportTM is built around MOD's established service model. MOD works directly with its provider network to source and resell infrastructure services, giving customers a single relationship through which they can evaluate and procure solutions across providers and markets.

“Sourcing infrastructure in a new market usually means finding providers one at a time, going through separate sales processes and waiting on quotes that are hard to compare,” said Michael Hollander, CEO of MOD Mission Critical.“PaaSportTM puts years of provider relationships into one place. Now anyone can see what's available and start a quote before they ever talk to us, and once they do, MOD manages the process across every provider and market.”

Opportunities for Infrastructure Providers

The updated PaaSportTM also creates an avenue for MOD to continue adding providers, locations and services to the platform. Data center, network and other infrastructure providers not currently represented can work with MOD to add their offerings to PaaSportTM, expanding the options available to customers while gaining another channel through which to reach potential buyers. MOD is also open to incorporating additional infrastructure products and service categories as its provider network grows.

For Channel Partners

For channel partners, the platform can also help simplify infrastructure sourcing in unfamiliar markets. Rather than establishing separate relationships across providers and geographies, partners can use PaaSportTM and MOD's provider network to identify options that meet their customers' requirements.

To learn more about MOD PaaSportTM, visit .

About MOD Mission Critical

MOD Mission Critical (MOD) is a global managed infrastructure provider delivering a full suite of flexible, as-you-need-it solutions including bare metal servers, global network connectivity, managed colocation and managed services. Building on its digital infrastructure expertise, MOD provides clients and their AI agents with tools such as MOD PaaSportTM, enabling them to source, quote, order and manage digital infrastructure services across global markets, as well as other AI-complementary services such as 2Fact.io, which offers dedicated phone numbers for receiving two-factor authentication codes. Designed for flexibility and ease of service, MOD supports enterprises and small to medium-sized businesses with infrastructure requirements ranging from individual rack units to global deployments in more than 80 countries.

Media Contact for MOD Mission Critical

Kathy Malpica

iMiller Public Relations

Tel: 1.914.315.6424

Email: ...