MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognition celebrates two women's health leaders advancing specialized pelvic pain and endometriosis care on Long Island and beyond

Great Neck, NY, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRM (Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine), a national leader in specialized pelvic pain and endometriosis care, is proud to announce that Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allyson Augusta Shrikhande and Long Island Pelvic Pain Specialist Theodora Berry, WHNP-BC, have been named recipients of the 2026 HERALD Health and Beauty Awards.

Presented by Herald Community Newspapers and RichnerLIVE, the annual awards recognize outstanding health and beauty professionals across Long Island for their career achievements, contributions to their communities, and commitment to improving the lives of those they serve. The 2026 honorees were recognized at an awards celebration on November 8, 2026 at The Heritage Club at Bethpage in Farmingdale, New York.

For PRM, the dual recognition highlights the organization's commitment to transforming women's healthcare through specialized treatment, clinical innovation, and compassionate, patient-centered care.

Dr. Allyson Augusta Shrikhande, a women's health specialist, co-founded PRM after her own experience with persistent pelvic pain revealed significant gaps in women's healthcare. As Chief Medical Officer, she leads PRM's clinical vision, physician education, and efforts to advance comprehensive, evidence-informed treatment for endometriosis, pelvic floor dysfunction, and persistent pelvic pain.

A recognized leader in women's health, Dr. Shrikhande focuses on improving early recognition of pelvic pain conditions, advancing clinical research, and expanding access to specialized care through PRM's growing national network of Centers of Excellence.

Theodora Berry, WHNP-BC, is a women's health nurse practitioner and pelvic pain specialist at PRM's Long Island location in Great Neck, NY. With a focus on endometriosis and persistent pelvic pain, Berry is dedicated to helping patients who have experienced years of unresolved symptoms or felt dismissed in traditional healthcare settings. Her approach emphasizes thorough evaluation, patient education, individualized treatment planning, and collaboration across medical specialties to support comprehensive care.

Berry is also a member of the National Association of Nurse Practitioners in Women's Health and an advocate for empowering patients to take an active role in their healthcare decisions.

“It's an incredible honor to be recognized alongside Theodora, whose dedication to her patients reflects the very best of what we strive to achieve at PRM,” said Dr. Allyson Augusta Shrikhande.“Women experiencing persistent pelvic pain and endometriosis deserve to be heard, understood, and given access to specialized care. This recognition is a testament to the work our entire team is doing to raise the standard of women's healthcare and make meaningful, lasting improvements in patients' lives.”

The HERALD Health and Beauty Awards celebrate professionals whose leadership and service contribute to the health and well-being of Long Island communities. As part of the recognition, honorees are also inducted into the Richner Business Network, connecting local leaders and supporting opportunities for continued community engagement.

The recognition of Dr. Shrikhande and Berry reflects PRM's broader mission to reduce the time patients spend suffering from chronic pelvic pain and endometriosis while helping establish a more comprehensive, compassionate standard of women's healthcare.

To learn more about PRM and its specialized pelvic pain services, visit pelvicrehabilitation.co.

About Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine

Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine (PRM) is a national women's healthcare organization specializing in the diagnosis and treatment of chronic pelvic pain and endometriosis. Through its multidisciplinary Centers of Excellence and proprietary PRM ProtocolTM, PRM provides comprehensive, individualized care designed to address the complex causes of pelvic pain and improve patients' quality of life. PRM is committed to advancing women's health through clinical innovation, research, physician education, and expanded access to specialized treatment.

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Theodora Berry accepts the Health and Beauty Awards, presented to PRM by Stuart Richner, President of Richner Communications.

CONTACT: Steph Shuff PRM 561-834-8134...