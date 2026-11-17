MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Ottonomy autonomous delivery robot joins Sheba's existing fleet, following previously announced robot orders, and operates alongside the hospital's other robots through deliverz.ai's unified AI-powered orchestration platform

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gix Internet Ltd. (Nasdaq: GIXI; TASE: GIX) (“Gix” or the“Company”), a dual-listed technology company, today announced that an Ottonomy autonomous delivery robot (The“Ottonomy Robot”) has entered operational service at Sheba Medical Center, Israel's largest hospital and one of the world's top 10 hospitals. The Ottonomy robot now operates alongside the hospital's existing delivery robots, creating a hybrid fleet managed through deliverz.ai's unified operational layer.

This milestone advances deliverz.ai's robot-agnostic architecture from a design principle to a real-time operation, managing robots from different manufacturers in a single, active hospital environment. Rather than managing each robot through a vendor-specific fleet management system, Sheba can now coordinate the robots currently integrated with the platform through a single orchestration layer, with centralized mission assignment, monitoring, and operational oversight.

deliverz.ai assigns logistics missions based on operational priority, location and resource availability. Because the orchestration layer is designed to be independent of any single hardware provider, the Company believes hospitals can select robotic solutions suited to each task and environment while keeping one consistent layer for control. In addition, the platform coordinates human transport teams alongside the robots, creating a unified hybrid logistics workforce solution.

The Ottonomy Robot deployment builds on deliverz.ai's ongoing commercial operations at Sheba, which include chemotherapy medication deliveries and the recently announced expansion into blood and bone marrow transport. The Company believes that integrating robots from additional robot manufacturers broadens the platform's operational scope and supports its strategy of bringing Physical AI into everyday hospital logistics.

"The future of hospital logistics automation cannot be dependent on a single robot manufacturer," said Michal Kaplansky, Sheba's Head of Innovation for Human Experience, Operations and Logistics. "By bringing robots from different manufacturers under deliverz.ai's unified orchestration platform, we are taking an important step toward treating robotics as an integral hospital workforce. This gives us the flexibility to select the right solution for each task while building autonomous logistics into everyday hospital operations and helping staff focus more of their time on patient care."

"Physical AI creates real value only when robots, people and workflows are orchestrated as one system," said Amir Nardimon, Chief Executive Officer of Gix. "With the Ottonomy Robot now operating alongside the existing robots at Sheba, deliverz.ai is coordinating robots from different manufacturers in live operations at one of the world's leading hospitals. Hospitals should be free to choose the most suitable robot for each task without fragmenting their operations. Our goal is to provide that freedom while maintaining unified operational control, and creating a scalable platform for coordinating robots and people across complex facilities."

The Company believes that robot agnostic (manufacturer-independent) orchestration can help hospitals reduce their reliance on individual robot vendors, avoid running a fragmented system for each robot, and simplify future expansion to additional logistics workflows. The deliverz.ai solution is offered through Software as a Service (SaaS) and Robotics as a Service (RaaS) models and is being introduced to U.S. healthcare organizations. Further deployments and integrations will depend on operational requirements, technical compatibility and applicable customer approvals.

About Gix Internet Ltd.

Gix Internet Ltd. is a technology company that is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol GIXI and on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the symbol GIX. Its operating focus is Deliverz.ai, a wholly-owned company that develops an AI-powered management and orchestration layer for robots, people and autonomous systems, commercially proven today in hospital logistics. The platform combines management software with autonomous mobile robots and human couriers to schedule and assign internal deliveries in real time - by location, priority and availability - from a central operations system. It is built for last-mile movement inside complex, high-traffic facilities such as hospitals, is in commercial use at Sheba Medical Center, and is being introduced to U.S. healthcare organizations. Gix's broader strategy is to extend the same management architecture to additional autonomous systems and complex physical operating environments. Gix also holds a strategic minority stake in Quantum X Labs Inc., a separately listed company. For more information, visit .

About deliverz.ai

deliverz.ai is defining the future of healthcare logistics automation with an end-to-end, AI-powered orchestration platform that unifies autonomous robots, human transport teams, and hospital workflows into a single intelligent system. Robot-agnostic and built to scale, deliverz.ai automates and optimizes logistics across any workflow and within any environment, increasing throughput, reducing costs, and improving both patient and staff experience. Delivered through a flexible Software as a Service (SaaS) and Robotics as a Service (RaaS) model, deliverz.ai provides the intelligent logistics backbone for hospitals, making operations smarter, faster, and patient-centered. For more information, visit

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act and other securities laws. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Gix's strategic and business plans, technology, relationships, objectives and expectations for its business, growth, the impact of trends on and interest in its business, intellectual property, products and its future results, operations and financial performance and condition and may be identified by the use of words such as“may,”“seek,”“will,”“consider,”“likely,”“assume,”“estimate,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“believe,”“do not believe,”“aim,”“predict,”“plan,”“project,”“continue,”“potential,”“guidance,”“objective,”“outlook,”“trends,”“future,”“could,”“would,”“should,”“target,”“on track” or their negatives or variations, and similar terminology and words of similar import, generally involve future or forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the expected benefits and capabilities of deliverz.ai's robot-agnostic orchestration platform; the potential for the platform to coordinate robots from different manufacturers and human transport teams through a unified operational layer; the ability of hospitals to reduce reliance on individual robot vendors, simplify operations and expand to additional logistics workflows; the scalability and expansion of the platform to additional robots, manufacturers, facilities and use cases; the Company's strategy of bringing Physical AI into everyday hospital logistics; and the introduction, adoption and potential deployment of the deliverz.ai solution by U.S. healthcare organizations. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management's current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company's registration statement on Form 20-F (File No. 001-43362), as amended, as filed with the SEC on June 18, 2026, and in subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Gix is not responsible for the content of third-party websites.

Investor Relations Contact:

Michal Efraty

Investor Relations

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