MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company Reduces Outstanding Principal by More Than Ten Percent

SARASOTA, Fla., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (Nasdaq, NYSE Texas: DJT) ("TMTG" or the "Company"), operator of the social media platform Truth Social, the video streaming service Truth+, and the financial services and FinTech brand Truth.Fi, announced today that it has repurchased $100 million of its 0.00% convertible senior secured notes due on May 29, 2028 (the“Notes”) at a discount to par, funded by cash on hand.

The repurchase of Notes is consistent with prior public disclosures and pursuant to authorization from the Company's board of directors. Following the repurchase, approximately $883.5 million in Notes remains outstanding, a reduction of slightly more than ten percent.

“Our robust balance sheet gives us the flexibility we need to address our bond obligations,” said Kevin McGurn, Interim CEO of TMTG.“As I said on our recent earnings call, we intend to use available cash and credit to clean up our capital structure, without issuing any additional equity, and yesterday's repurchase is one part of that strategy.”

As previously disclosed, each holder of the Notes has the right, at its option, to require the Company to repurchase its Notes for cash on November 30, 2026. The Company may, at any time and from time to time, continue to repurchase additional Notes.

About TMTG

The mission of Trump Media is to end Big Tech's assault on free speech by opening up the Internet and giving people their voices back. Trump Media operates Truth Social, a social media platform established as a safe harbor for free expression amid increasingly harsh censorship by Big Tech corporations; Truth+, a TV streaming platform focusing on family friendly live TV channels and on-demand content; and Truth.Fi, a financial services and FinTech brand incorporating America First investment vehicles.

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This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“plan,”“project,”“should,”“will” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words, and the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events or conditions that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this communication. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and TMTG assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. TMTG does not give any assurance that TMTG will achieve its expectations. The inclusion of any statement in this communication does not constitute an admission by TMTG or any other person that the events or circumstances described in such statement are material. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the operations and projections discussed herein can be found in TMTG's periodic filings with the SEC, including TMTG's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 (as amended on April 30, 2026), TMTG's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in other documents filed by TMTG from time to time with the SEC. TMTG's SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that TMTG presently knows or that TMTG currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

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