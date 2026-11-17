(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MILLICOM ANNOUNCES COMMENCEMENT OF A CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ANY AND ALL OF ITS OUTSTANDING 6.25% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2029 Luxembourg, November 17 , 20 26 – Millicom International Cellular S.A. (“Millicom” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: TIGO), a public limited liability company (société anonyme) organized and established under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, today announced the commencement of an offer to purchase for cash any and all of its outstanding 6.25% Senior Notes due 2029 (the“Notes”) (the“Tender Offer”). The Tender Offer is being made upon the terms and subject to the conditions (including the Financing Condition (as defined in the Offer to Purchase)) set forth in the offer to purchase dated November 17, 2026 (as it may be amended or supplemented from time to time, the“Offer to Purchase”). The table below summarizes certain payment terms for the Notes:

Description of Security CUSIP No. ISIN Outstanding Principal Amount as of the Date Hereof Consideration per U.S.$1,000 Outstanding Principal Amount* 6.25% Senior Notes due 2029 144A: 600814 AQ0

Reg S: L6388G HV5 144A: US600814AQ03

Reg S: USL6388GHV51 U.S.$616,105,800 U.S.$1,000

* The Consideration for the Notes will be paid together with accrued and unpaid interest from the last interest payment date for the Notes up to, but not including, the Settlement Date (as defined in the Offer to Purchase). At any time on or after March 25, 2027, the Company intends to redeem any Notes not validly tendered in the Tender Offer at the then applicable redemption price of 100.000% of the principal amount thereof, plus accrued and unpaid interest and additional amounts, if any, to, but not including, the applicable redemption date.

The Tender Offer will expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on November 23, 2026, or any other date and time to which Millicom extends the Tender Offer (such date and time, as it may be extended, the“Expiration Time”). Holders of Notes must validly tender their Notes at or prior to the Expiration Time and not validly withdraw them at or prior to the Withdrawal Deadline (as defined in the Offer to Purchase), which is 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on November 23, 2026, in order to be eligible to receive the Consideration (as defined in the Offer to Purchase) plus accrued and unpaid interest for such Notes. Tendered Notes may be validly withdrawn at any time at or prior to the Withdrawal Deadline but not thereafter.

Notes may be tendered and accepted for payment in principal amounts equal to minimum denominations of U.S.$200,000 and integral multiples of U.S.$1,000 in excess thereof. Holders who tender less than all of their Notes must continue to hold Notes in at least the minimum authorized denomination of U.S.$200,000 principal amount. No alternative, conditional or contingent tenders will be accepted.

The obligation of Millicom to purchase Notes in the Tender Offer is conditioned on the satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions, including, without limitation, the Financing Condition, described in the Offer to Purchase. Subject to applicable law, Millicom reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to waive any and all conditions to the Tender Offer, extend the Expiration Time, or amend or terminate the Tender Offer.

The Tender Offer is being made in connection with a concurrent offering of senior notes (the“New Notes”) to be issued by Millicom (the“New Notes Offering”). The New Notes Offering will be exempt from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended. In addition, following the Tender Offer and subject to satisfaction of the Financing Condition, the Company intends to call any Notes not validly tendered and accepted in the Tender Offer for redemption on or about March 25, 2027, at the then applicable redemption price of 100.000% of the principal amount thereof, plus accrued and unpaid interest and additional amounts, if any, to, but not including, the redemption date, using any remaining net proceeds from the New Notes Offering and/or cash on balance sheet, as applicable. However, there can be no assurance that such redemption will be consummated at such time or at all. This press release does not constitute a notice of redemption in respect of the Notes. The Tender Offer is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the New Notes.

The aggregate principal amount of the Notes reflected in DTC's records is U.S.$684,562,000 (the“Pre-Factor Amount”). After giving effect to the pool factor applied by DTC, the aggregate principal amount actually outstanding is U.S.$616,105,800 (the“Post-Factor Amount”). The Consideration will be multiplied by a scaling factor of 0.90, so Holders will receive U.S.$900 for each U.S.$1,000 Pre-Factor Amount of Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase, which equals U.S.$1,000 for each U.S.$1,000 Post-Factor Amount. References to minimum denominations and integral multiples are to Pre-Factor Amounts.

The information and tender agent for the Tender Offer is Citibank, N.A., London Branch. Requests for documentation and questions regarding the Tender Offer can be directed to Citibank, N.A., London Branch at its telephone number +44 20 7508 3867, or by email at....

Copies of the Offer to Purchase are available from the tender offer website (the“Tender Offer Website”):, subject to eligibility confirmation and registration.

Any questions or requests for assistance or for additional copies of this notice may be directed to the dealer manager at its telephone numbers set forth below or, if by any Holder, to such Holder's broker, dealer, commercial bank, trust company or other nominee for assistance concerning the Tender Offer.

The dealer manager for the Tender Offer is:

BNP Paribas Securities Corp.

787 Seventh Avenue

New York, NY 10019

United States

Attention: Liability Management Group



Toll-Free: +1 (888) 210-4358

Collect: +1 (212) 841-3059

In Europe: +33 1 55 77 78 94

Email:...

This notice does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to purchase, or any solicitation of any offer to sell, the Notes or any other securities in the United States or any other country, nor shall it or any part of it, or the fact of its release, form the basis of, or be relied on or in connection with, any contract therefor. The Tender Offer is made only by and pursuant to the terms of the Offer to Purchase, and the information in this notice is qualified by reference to the Offer to Purchase. None of Millicom, the dealer manager or the information and tender agent makes any recommendation as to whether Holders should tender their Notes pursuant to the Tender Offer.

F orward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often are preceded by words such as“believes,”“expects,”“may,”“anticipates,”“plans,”“intends,”“assumes,”“will” or similar expressions. The forward-looking statements contained herein include statements about the Tender Offer for the Notes, the New Notes Offering, the intended use of proceeds therefrom and the intended redemption of any Notes not tendered. These expectations may or may not be realized. Some of these expectations may be based upon assumptions or judgments that prove to be incorrect. In addition, Millicom's business and operations involve numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Millicom, which could result in Millicom's expectations not being realized or otherwise materially affect the financial condition, results of operations and cash flows of Millicom. Some of the factors that could cause future results to materially differ from recent results or those projected in forward-looking statements are described in Millicom's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and Millicom does not undertake any obligation to (and expressly disclaims any obligation to) update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date such statements were made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. In light of the risks and uncertainties described above, and the potential for variation of actual results from the assumptions on which certain of such forward-looking statements are based, investors should keep in mind that the results, events or developments disclosed in any forward-looking statement made in this document may not occur, and that actual results may vary materially from those described herein, including those described as anticipated, expected, targeted, projected or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Press: Investors: Sofia Corral, Director Corporate Communications

... Luca Pfeifer, VP of Investor Relations

...



About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ: TIGO) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Latin America. Through its TIGO® and Tigo Business® brands, the company provides a wide range of digital services and products, including TIGO ONEtv for pay TV, high-speed data, voice, and business-to-business solutions such as cloud and security. As of September 30, 2026, Millicom, including its Honduras Joint Venture and Chile associate, employed approximately 19,000 people and provided mobile and fiber-cable services through its digital highways to more than 65 million customers, with a fiber-cable footprint over 28 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg with principal executive offices in Doral, Florida.