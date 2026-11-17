MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Guided by“Mom First, Always,” MomCare brings maternal care together to help mothers find the support they need at each stage.

New York,USA, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momcozy introduces MomCare, its dedicated maternal care product line, bringing together functional apparel and maternal wellness solutions around women's needs through pregnancy, birth preparation, postpartum recovery, and breastfeeding. With MomCare, the brand is taking a more coordinated approach to maternal care, helping mothers find relevant support as their bodies and daily lives change.









Finding that support can take considerable work. A mother may find a product that helps with one concern, then spend hours researching another - comparing recommendations, working out what applies to her stage, and deciding what she actually needs. Each purchase can solve part of the problem, while the work of putting everything together remains hers.

MomCare addresses that experience. It organizes Momcozy's maternal care offering around the needs that arise at different stages and in different circumstances, making it easier for mothers to understand their options and find products that fit their lives. This approach also gives the brand a clearer direction for development: understanding what a mother is experiencing, identifying where support is missing, and investing in ways to address it.

Since 2018, mothers and families have helped Momcozy grow through their trust and feedback. MomCare carries that relationship forward, with continued listening informing how the product line is developed, organized, and improved.

“Moms already have so much to figure out. Finding the right support should be easier,” said [Sherry, Head of Global Marketing] at Momcozy Momcare.“We want to do more of that work for them - to understand what they need at a particular stage and bring useful options together. To the mothers and families who have trusted us over the years, thank you. Your experiences have helped us understand where we can do better, and they will continue to guide what we do next.”

Under its“Mom First, Always” philosophy, Momcozy will continue to invest in research, product development, and maternal wellness technology. MomCare will focus that work on the needs of mothers across different stages and circumstances, improving existing products and developing solutions where gaps remain.

The long-term goal is to make maternal care easier to navigate, so mothers can spend less time piecing together information and more time attending to their own needs and their families. As MomCare grows, its development will begin with the same consideration: what would make a meaningful difference in a mother's life right now?

With love, always. We've got your back, mamas.

- The Momcozy Momcare Team

Momcozy MomCare is a maternal care and wellness line designed around mothers' changing bodies, supporting women from pregnancy and birth preparation through postpartum recovery and breastfeeding.

Designed around mothers' changing bodies and real everyday needs, MomCare brings together functional apparel, maternal wellness and recovery solutions-from nursing bras and maternity support to birthing and postpartum care products.

CONTACT: Chloe Liu,...