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VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equity Insider News Commentary - Few countries lean on gold the way Tanzania now does. According to the Bank of Tanzania, gold exports rose by 37.4 percent to USD 5,670.7 million in the year ending July 2026, accounting for 47.4 percent of goods export earnings and consolidating gold's position as the country's principal source of foreign exchange. That money comes largely from a cluster of mines around the southern shores of Lake Victoria, where some of the world's largest gold producers have operated for decades and where a new generation of developers is working toward production. Companies mentioned in today's commentary include: Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. (TSXV: LVG) (OTCQB: LVGLF) (FSE: E1K), AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE: AU), Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE: B) (TSX: ABX), Lifezone Metals Limited (NYSE: LZM), B2Gold Corp. (NYSE American: BTG) (TSX: BTO).

A Gold Economy With a Central Bank Buyer

The growth has changed the shape of the economy. Mining's share of Tanzania's GDP rose from 9.1% in 2023 to 10.1% in 2024, according to figures presented with the Ministry of Minerals' 2026/27 budget, and Ministry figures show the country produced 67.8 tonnes of gold in its 2025/26 financial year.

The state has also become a buyer. Under its Domestic Gold Purchase Program, the Bank of Tanzania purchases gold as part of the 20% gold purchase commitment set out in Section 59 of the Mining Act, offering sellers a 4% royalty instead of 6% and no inspection fee instead of 1%. The program puts a domestic central bank alongside the global buyers that have supported gold through 2026. The World Gold Council reported that central banks and other official institutions added a net 321 tonnes to reserves in the third quarter, up 42% year-on-year, with year-to-date purchases of 675 tonnes running 6% ahead of the same period last year.

The ownership model is just as distinctive. Tanzanian law provides the Government with a minimum 16% non-dilutable free carried interest in gold mining projects, and Barrick's Tanzanian mines are run through a partnership with the state. For investors, that means the Lake Victoria Goldfield combines proven geology and long-running mines with a framework in which the Government is a direct stakeholder in new production.

Lake Victoria Gold Begins Grade Control Drilling at Imwelo as Site Development Advances



An approximately 6,500-metre reverse circulation grade control program commenced November 4, 2026 at Area C, the planned initial open-pit mining area at the fully permitted Imwelo Gold Project.

Initial access road repairs have been completed, the construction camp is substantially complete, and clearing and earthworks continue across key mine infrastructure areas.

Completion of the grade control program is targeted for the end of February 2027, with a second rig expected to mobilize as the program advances.

The Company announced an up to $32.2 million strategic financing in October, including a proposed $27.2 million investment by HOB Energy FZCO under a non-binding term sheet, alongside a $5 million Shareholder Participation Offering. Its second project, Tembo, has a maiden NI 43-101 Mineral Resource and sits immediately adjacent to Barrick's Bulyanhulu Mine.



Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. (TSXV: LVG) (OTCQB: LVGLF) (FSE: E1K) is moving its Imwelo Gold Project from resource definition toward mining. The Company has commenced an approximately 6,500-metre reverse circulation grade control drilling program at Area C, the planned initial open-pit mining area at Imwelo, which lies approximately 12 kilometres west of AngloGold Ashanti's Geita Gold Mine in the Chato District of Tanzania's Geita Region. Drilling commenced November 4, 2026, on a 10 m by 10 m staggered grid targeting the upper 20 metres of the planned Area C open pit, and the Company says the grid will support accurate delineation of ore and waste boundaries, improved grade control, reduced dilution and refinement of the initial mining sequence.

Work on site is running in parallel. As previously reported, initial access road repairs have been completed, the construction camp is substantially complete, and clearing and earthworks continue across key mine infrastructure areas. Taifa Mining, which the Company describes as Tanzania's largest mining contractor with over 30 years of mining-related experience, will conduct all the contract mining and civil works for the Imwelo project, and Taifa Group has entered into an agreement with the Company to obtain an equity stake.

Marc Cernovitch, President & CEO of Lake Victoria Gold, commented:“Commencing grade control drilling is an important milestone in Imwelo's progression toward production. We are moving beyond defining mineralization and into the detailed preparation of the first mining benches. The initial stages of mining are critical to establishing efficient operations, and this program will provide the information needed to manage grade, control dilution and execute our mining plan with greater precision. With site development advancing in parallel, we are making tangible progress toward our objective of bringing Imwelo into production.”

Recent drilling has underlined the near-surface grade at Area C. In August, the Company reported 28.71 g/t Au over 2.75 m from 21 m in hole IMWDR029 and 12.20 g/t Au over 4.50 m from 32 m in hole IMWDR028. Earlier metallurgical work returned gold recoveries of up to approximately 96 to 97% on transitional and fresh sulphide material using conventional gravity concentration and cyanide leaching.

Funding is the other moving piece. On October 20, Lake Victoria Gold announced a non-binding term sheet with HOB Energy FZCO, a Dubai-registered company 100% owned by Ozcan Halaç, under which HOB would acquire 90,733,960 common shares at $0.30 per share for gross proceeds of $27,220,188, with the right to appoint up to three members of a reconstituted seven-member board. Completion is expected on or before November 30, 2026, subject to conditions including disinterested shareholder approval and TSX Venture Exchange approval. Separately, the Company is proceeding with a Shareholder Participation Offering of up to 16,666,666 shares at $0.30 for up to $5,000,000, which it says will address near-term priorities including the Phase 3 land compensation process and grade control drilling at Area C.

At Tembo, the Company reported a maiden NI 43-101 Mineral Resource in August of 480,100 ounces Inferred (13.33 Mt at 1.12 g/t gold) and 99,700 ounces Indicated (2.69 Mt at 1.16 g/t gold), prepared by independent Qualified Persons. Tembo is immediately adjacent to Barrick's Bulyanhulu Mine, and Lake Victoria Gold continues to advance a proposed toll-milling arrangement with Nyati Resources involving a 500-tonne-per-day processing plant on a Tembo licence. The Company's history with its neighbour also runs through a December 2021 sale of six non-core licences to Barrick for US$6 million in cash plus up to US$45 million in ounce-based contingent payments, which depend on exploration and development success by Bulyanhulu Gold Mine Limited on the acquired licences. Lake Victoria Gold has also cited the support and equity investment it has received from Barrick.

In other industry developments and happenings in the market this week include:

AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE: AU) operates Geita, one of its flagship mines, in the Lake Victoria goldfields of north-western Tanzania; Lake Victoria Gold places Imwelo approximately 12 kilometres west of the Geita Gold Mine. In its third quarter 2026 report, the company said that at Geita, gold production was 120,000oz at a total cash cost of $1,349/oz, compared to 125,000oz at $1,010/oz in Q3 2025. Group production for the quarter was 696,000oz. AngloGold Ashanti is also investing for growth, with total forecast capital expenditure for the growth projects at Geita, Siguiri and Cuiabá estimated at $750m to $900m over a three-year period, which the company projects will add 300,000oz to 450,000oz of production from a 2025 base by the end of the decade.

“Our Q3 2026 performance highlights AngloGold Ashanti's structural quality and free cash flow generation,” said CEO Alberto Calderon.

Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE: B) (TSX: ABX) operates North Mara and Bulyanhulu through Twiga Minerals, its partnership with the Government of Tanzania formed in 2019, in which the Government holds a 16% interest in each mine and the partners share economic benefits equally. On October 5, Barrick announced that Tanzania had renewed the Special Mining Licenses for the North Mara Gold Mine for 15 years. Barrick says it has put about $5.3 billion into the Tanzanian economy since 2019, including $1.2 billion in 2025 through taxes, royalties, salaries, dividends and local procurement, and that Tanzanian nationals make up 96% of the roughly 3,000-person workforce.

“This is an important milestone for North Mara and for our partnership with Tanzania,” said Seb Bock, Chief Executive Officer of Barrick's Rest of World business.

Lifezone Metals Limited (NYSE: LZM) is developing the Kabanga Nickel Project in Tanzania, which it describes as believed to be one of the world's largest and highest-grade development-ready nickel sulfide deposits. While not a gold project, Kabanga shows how Tanzania's partnership model applies across minerals. In its third quarter 2026 results, Lifezone said it expects its Board of Directors to make the final investment decision during the first quarter of 2027, with the amendment of the Framework Agreement and agreement on a Joint Financial Model, which sets out the sharing of economic benefits between investors and the Government of Tanzania, as conditions for financing. The company is also in advanced negotiations with the Orion Critical Mineral Consortium, created by Orion Resource Partners alongside the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation and L'IMAD, Abu Dhabi's sovereign investment platform.

“Our advanced negotiations with the Orion Critical Mineral Consortium (Orion CMC) on a significant strategic equity investment into Kabanga are the defining development,” said Chris Showalter, Chief Executive Officer of Lifezone Metals.

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE American: BTG) (TSX: BTO) operates gold mines elsewhere in Africa, including Fekola in Mali and Otjikoto in Namibia, alongside Masbate in the Philippines and Goose in Canada. In its third quarter 2026 results, B2Gold reported production of 193,321 ounces of gold and said it is on track to deliver full-year production guidance at all operations. It also reduced its 2026 all-in sustaining cost guidance range to between $2,230 and $2,410 per ounce sold, from between $2,370 and $2,550, to reflect strong year-to-date operating performance and expected results for the fourth quarter.

“B2Gold delivered a strong third quarter, highlighted by continued outperformance from Masbate and Otjikoto and significant progress across several key strategic initiatives,” said Mike Cinnamond, President and CEO of B2Gold.

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Article Source: Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. news releases dated August 11, August 27, October 20, October 30 and November 11, 2026.

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Qualified Person: The scientific and technical information about Lake Victoria Gold Ltd.'s projects in this article is taken from the Company's news releases, in which that information was reviewed and approved by David Scott, Pr. Sci. Nat., a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Scott is a Director and Officer of the Company and is therefore not independent. The Tembo Mineral Resource Estimate was prepared by Noleen D. Pauls and Dean Richards of Obsidian Consulting Services, each a Qualified Person under NI 43-101 and independent of the Company. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The Qualified Persons have not reviewed or approved this article.

Cautionary Note on Production Decision: Although Imwelo has been the subject of JORC-compliant PEA, PFS and updated PFS work, these foreign-code studies are not current under NI 43-101. The Company has not completed a feasibility study on Imwelo that establishes mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability and is not treating the JORC-based estimates or analyses as current under CIM Definition Standards. Any decision to commence production is not based on a feasibility study of mineral reserves and therefore involves increased uncertainty and a higher risk of economic and technical failure. There is no certainty that the planned low-capex open-pit operation will be economically viable or that production will occur as anticipated. Risks include, without limitation, variations in grade and recovery, unexpected geotechnical or metallurgical challenges, cost overruns, funding availability, and operational, regulatory, or permitting risks.

Cautionary Note Regarding Exploration and Third-Party Information. Results from artisanal workings, grab samples and other selective sampling are not necessarily representative of mineralization on a property. Production, cost and other figures for other companies and mines referenced in this article are those companies' own reported figures, relate to their own operations, and are not indicative of results at any Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. project; the location of a project near an operating mine is not evidence that similar mineralization exists on that project. Country-level export, production and policy figures are taken from the sources cited and may be revised. Additional information about Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. is available in its filings on SEDAR+ at Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this article.

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