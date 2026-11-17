MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Customer Purchase Demonstrates Commercial Progress for Primech AI's Autonomous Restroom-Cleaning Technology

Key Facts At-a-Glance

Who: Primech AI Pte. Ltd., a subsidiary of Primech Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: PMEC).

What: Completed sale and delivery of one HYTRON autonomous restroom-cleaning robot.

Where: A public-sector commercial property in Singapore.

Why It Matters: The customer purchase and completed delivery demonstrate commercial execution for HYTRON, supporting Primech AI's efforts to build an external customer base for its autonomous cleaning technology.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primech Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: PMEC) (“Primech” or the“Company”), a Singapore-headquartered technology-driven facilities services and AI robotics group, today announced the completed sale and delivery of one HYTRON autonomous restroom-cleaning robot for a public-sector commercial property in Singapore.

The transaction marks a further step in Primech AI's commercialisation efforts, demonstrating its ability to convert robotics capabilities into a customer purchase and fulfil the associated equipment order.

For Primech, the sale supports its strategy of developing a robotics business alongside its established facilities services operations. The engagement provides a practical application for HYTRON within Singapore's property sector as Primech AI pursues further customer opportunities.

Translating Robotics Capabilities into Customer Purchases

The sale and completed delivery represent a tangible commercial outcome for Primech AI, taking HYTRON beyond product demonstrations to the fulfilment of a customer order.

Building an external customer base is an important part of Primech AI's business development. This transaction contributes to that effort through the purchase of equipment intended to address everyday facilities requirements.

Addressing Practical Cleaning Requirements

Public-sector and commercial properties require regular restroom cleaning as part of their daily operations. HYTRON is designed to automate repetitive cleaning tasks, supporting consistent hygiene standards while allowing employees to focus on responsibilities requiring human attention.

The transaction illustrates an application for autonomous restroom-cleaning technology within a commercial property environment. Further adoption will depend on customer requirements, product performance and commercial execution.

Supporting Primech's Robotics Growth Strategy

Primech AI, the Group's technology arm, draws on Primech's facilities services experience to develop robotics solutions for practical cleaning requirements. Its business development efforts include supplying HYTRON to external customers alongside potential applications within the Group's own operations.

The completed sale and delivery support this approach by connecting product development with a customer purchase. Primech AI remains focused on meeting customer requirements, supporting its technology and pursuing additional commercial opportunities.

HYTRON Product Overview

HYTRON is an autonomous AI-powered restroom-cleaning robot that combines intelligent navigation with robotic manipulation to perform routine cleaning tasks.

Its capabilities include cleaning restroom fixtures and surrounding floors, autonomous charging, automated water management, and operational monitoring and reporting. HYTRON is designed to support hygiene standards, workforce productivity and operational efficiency.

Management Commentary

“This customer purchase and completed delivery demonstrate progress in translating HYTRON's capabilities into commercial business,” said Ken Ho, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Primech Holdings Limited.“Our focus is on addressing practical cleaning requirements and delivering technology that supports customers' facilities operations.”

“As we develop Primech AI, we remain focused on customer delivery, product performance and further commercial opportunities. Drawing on our facilities services experience, we aim to build a robotics business that complements the Group's established operations and contributes to long-term shareholder value.”

About Primech AI

Primech AI develops autonomous robotics solutions for the facilities services industry. Its flagship product, HYTRON, uses artificial intelligence, navigation and robotic manipulation to automate commercial restroom cleaning. Drawing on the Group's facilities services experience, Primech AI develops technology to support facility operators and cleaning teams. For more information, visit .

About Primech Holdings Limited

Primech Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: PMEC) is headquartered in Singapore and operates facilities services and AI robotics businesses. Through its subsidiaries, the Group provides cleaning, facilities maintenance, stewarding, waste management and pest control services to public and private sector customers.

The Group develops HYTRON through Primech AI and operates HomeHelpy, a consumer home-services booking platform. For more information, visit investor.primechholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, for example, statements regarding HYTRON's intended applications and operational benefits, the commercialization and adoption of autonomous cleaning solutions, future equipment sales, potential applications within the Group's operations, customer development, and future business strategies, growth and expansion. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as“may,”“will,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“aim,”“estimate,”“intend,”“plan,”“believe,”“potential,”“continue” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's filings with the SEC.

Investor Relations

Primech Holdings Limited

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