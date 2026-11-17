MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Digital tools will support more consistent pre-job briefings, field observations and high-energy hazard controls across PPL's utility operations

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), the intelligent infrastructure provider for modern energy and water management, announced that PPL Corporation has selected Itron Worker Safety digital field-safety platform under a five-year enterprise agreement. Building on an initial implementation at PPL Electric Utilities in Pennsylvania, the expanded deployment will provide field employees across PPL's U.S. utility operations with digital tools to support effective pre-job briefings, identify hazards and verify critical controls.

Itron Worker Safety embeds safety management directly into operational workflows, replacing paper forms with intuitive digital tools that support strong field engagement and help reduce administrative burden. The solution is expected to help PPL standardize Critical Work Activity checklists for high-risk tasks and gain greater visibility into how hazards and controls are addressed across PPL's operating companies, providing additional tools to support safety practices and risk management. ￼

“Keeping employees safe is our highest priority, and strong pre-job briefings are one of the best tools we have to prevent serious injuries,” said Peter Waldrab, vice president of Safety at PPL Corporation.“Digitizing our job briefs and field observations will give our crews practical tools to identify high-energy hazards, confirm critical controls and reinforce meaningful safety conversations before work begins.”

PPL Corporation serves millions of electric and natural gas customers through its operating subsidiaries, including PPL Electric Utilities in Pennsylvania, Louisville Gas and Electric and Kentucky Utilities in Kentucky and Virgina, and Rhode Island Energy. The agreement will support standardized safety workflows across a broad range of internal work groups throughout these operations.

“PPL's implementation of a consistent worker safety solution across its operations supports its longstanding commitment to safety,” said Matt Crye, Vice President of Resiliency Solutions at Itron.“We are proud to work with PPL to deliver field-first technology that helps protect workers, improve daily safety practices and support continuous improvement across its operations.”

Itron Worker Safety is part of Itron's Resiliency Solutions portfolio, which includes technology solutions for worker safety, emergency preparedness and response, and damage prevention following Itron's acquisition of Urbint.

About Itron

Itron is transforming how the world manages energy, water and city services. Our trusted intelligent infrastructure solutions help utilities and cities improve efficiency, build resilience and deliver safe, reliable and affordable service. With edge intelligence, we connect people, data insights and devices so communities can better manage the essential resources they rely on to live and thrive. Join us as we create a more resourceful world: .

Itron® and the Itron Logo are registered trademarks of Itron Inc. in the United States and other countries and region. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

For additional information, contact:



Itron, Inc.

Alison Mallahan

Senior Manager, Corporate Communications

509-891-3802

...

Paul Vincent

Vice President, Investor Relations

512-560-1172

...

Itron, Inc.



LinkedIn:

X:

Newsroom: Blog: