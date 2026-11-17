Kartra Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal & Coupon code

From November 25 to December 6, new customers referred by Kartra partners get 50% off year one of an annual plan or 40% off six months of a monthly plan.

- Valentine OkoronkwoCLARK COUNTY, NV, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- From November 25 to December 6, 2026, new Kartra customers who sign up through a partner link can take 50% off the first year of an annual plan or 40% off the first six months of a monthly plan. A Passive Secrets cost breakdown shows the annual route costs about half as much as the monthly route over 12 months.CLARK COUNTY, Nevada (November 17, 2026) Passive Secrets, a publication covering sales funnels and marketing software, today released a cost breakdown of Kartra's 2026 Cyber Week partner offer. The offer runs from November 25 to December 6, 2026, which covers both Black Friday (November 27) and Cyber Monday (November 30).During that window, new customers who open Kartra through a partner referral link and enter a partner coupon at checkout have two options. Annual Starter, Growth, and Professional plans are 50% off for the first year. Monthly plans are 40% off for the first six months.Kartra's public Cyber Week deal is smaller, at 30% off monthly plans and 40% off annual plans, according to Kartra's emails to its partners.The breakdown's main finding concerns Kartra Starter. With the partner coupon, a year of Starter on annual billing costs $594, or $49.50 a month. That is $30 less than a year of Kartra Essentials, the platform's entry plan, at its regular annual price of $624.Key facts. Offer: Kartra Cyber Week 2026 partner offer, covering Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Dates: November 25 to December 6, 2026. Annual plans: 50% off the first year. Monthly plans: 40% off the first six months. Eligible plans: Starter, Growth, and Professional (Essentials is excluded). Who qualifies: new Kartra customers only; a credit card is required. Partner coupon: CYBERSECRET, entered at checkout after opening Kartra through a partner link such as (Passive Secrets earns a commission on purchases through this link, at no extra cost to you). Public deal, for comparison: 30% off monthly plans, 40% off annual plans. After the discount: plans renew automatically at the regular price unless canceledKartra prices with the partner couponOn annual billing, the coupon brings year one to $594 for Starter, $1,134 for Growth, and $2,574 for Professional.. Starter: $119 a month normally, or $71.40 a month for six months with the coupon. $1,188 a year normally, or $594 for year one with the coupon ($49.50 a month).. Growth: $229 a month normally, or $137.40 a month for six months with the coupon. $2,268 a year normally, or $1,134 for year one with the coupon ($94.50 a month).. Professional: $549 a month normally, or $329.40 a month for six months with the coupon. $5,148 a year normally, or $2,574 for year one with the coupon ($214.50 a month).Monthly buyers save $285.60 on Starter, $549.60 on Growth, and $1,317.60 on Professional across the six discounted months. Kartra Essentials ($59 a month, or $624 a year on annual billing) is not part of the offer.What the numbers showPassive Secrets ran each billing route against Kartra's list prices.1. Starter costs less than Essentials in year one. With the coupon, annual Starter costs $594 for the first year, while regular annual Essentials costs $624. Starter also drops the 5% transaction fee Essentials charges on every sale and raises the contact limit from 500 to 2,500.2. The monthly coupon only covers half the year. Six discounted months plus six regular months add up to $1,142.40 on Starter, $2,198.40 on Growth, and $5,270.40 on Professional. That is roughly double the annual coupon price on every plan.The monthly route beats Kartra's regular annual prices with no coupon ($1,188, $2,268, and $5,148) by only $45.60 on Starter and $69.60 on Growth. On Professional, it costs $122.40 more.3. The partner coupon beats the public deal by $118.80 to $514.80. At the public 40% annual discount, year one would cost $712.80 for Starter, $1,360.80 for Growth, and $3,088.80 for Professional. The partner coupon saves an extra $118.80, $226.80, and $514.80 on those plans.4. Growth is the cheapest plan per contact. With the coupon, Growth gives five times Starter's contact limit (12,500 against 2,500) for 1.9 times the price. That works out to about 9 cents per contact for the year, against about 24 cents on Starter and 10 cents on Professional.5. Year two costs twice as much. Discounted plans renew at Kartra's regular rates: $1,188 a year for Starter, $2,268 for Growth and $5,148 for Professional on annual billing. Averaged over two years, annual Starter bought with the coupon comes to $74.25 a month."I've used Kartra, and I build sales funnels, so I read this offer the way a business owner would: what does the first year actually cost?" said Valentine Okoronkwo, founder of Passive Secrets. "Starter is the plan I'd point people to. If you were going to start on Essentials to save money, annual Starter now costs less, takes nothing from your sales and gives you five times the contacts."Okoronkwo also cautioned against reading the monthly coupon at face value. "Forty percent off sounds better than it is when it stops after six months," he said. "Run it out to a full year, and you've paid close to the annual price with no coupon at all. On Professional you'd pay more. If the annual payment fits your budget, that's where the real discount is."How to claim the Kartra Cyber Week partner deal1. Wait until November 25, 2026. The coupon does not work before then, and it ends after December 6.2. Open Kartra through a partner referral link. Passive Secrets readers can use -deal. Passive Secrets earns a commission on purchases made through it, at no extra cost to you.3. Choose Starter, Growth, or Professional, on monthly or annual billing.4. Enter CYBERSECRET at checkout and check the discounted total before paying.Kartra's homepage currently promotes a free trial. The coupon is limited to new customers, and the partner terms do not say whether a trial account still counts as new, so buyers who want the discount should wait for November 25 rather than start a trial now.Terms buyers should know. The coupon is for new Kartra customers only. Existing customers are not eligible.. The coupon is also reserved for customers referred by Kartra partners, so open Kartra through a partner referral link before entering it at checkout.. It applies to Starter, Growth, and Professional. Essentials is excluded.. A credit card is required at signup.. Annual plans are billed upfront for the full year.. Plans renew automatically at the regular price after the discount period unless canceled.. Kartra's pricing page advertises a 30-day money-back guarantee. Buyers should confirm at checkout that it applies to discounted plans.. Figures in this release are calculated from list prices. Kartra's checkout shows the final amount, including any tax.Frequently asked questionsDoes Kartra have a Black Friday deal in 2026?Yes. Kartra is running its 2026 Black Friday and Cyber Monday pricing as one Cyber Week promotion from November 25 to December 6, 2026. The best version is a partner-only coupon worth 50% off the first year of an annual plan or 40% off six months of a monthly plan.What is the Kartra Black Friday coupon code for 2026?The partner coupon is CYBERSECRET. It works for new customers who open Kartra through a partner referral link and enter the code at checkout between November 25 and December 6, 2026.Is the partner coupon better than Kartra's public Cyber Week deal?Yes. The partner coupon gives 50% off annual plans and 40% off monthly plans, while the public deal gives 40% and 30%. On annual Growth, the gap is $226.80.Which Kartra plan is the best value with the coupon?Annual Starter has the lowest year-one cost at $594, which is less than a year of Essentials. Annual Growth has the lowest cost per contact, at about 9 cents per contact for the year.Is the monthly or the annual Kartra deal better?Annual, for anyone who can pay upfront. Over 12 months, the annual coupon costs about half as much as the monthly coupon on every plan.Can existing Kartra customers use the Cyber Week coupon?No. The coupon is limited to new Kartra customers.Does the coupon work on Kartra Essentials?No. It applies to Starter, Growth, and Professional only.What happens when the discount ends?The plan renews at the regular price unless canceled: $119, $229, or $549 a month on monthly billing, or $1,188, $2,268, or $5,148 a year on annual billing.Methodology and sourcesPrices are Kartra's list prices from its pricing page (kartra/plans-and-pricing ), checked November 17, 2026: Essentials $59 a month or $52 a month billed yearly, Starter $119 or $99, Growth $229 or $189, and Professional $549 or $429. Contact limits and transaction fees come from the same page.Discounted figures apply the stated percentages to those list prices. Monthly totals assume six discounted months followed by six at the regular rate. Public-deal comparisons assume Kartra's public 40% annual discount also covers the first year.Offer terms come from Kartra's partner emails sent to affiliates in November 2026. Per-contact figures divide the year-one price by each plan's contact limit.DisclosurePassive Secrets is an independent publication and a member of the Kartra Partner Program. It earns a commission when readers buy through its referral link, at no extra cost to them. This release was written and issued by Passive Secrets, not by Kartra or on Kartra's behalf.About Passive SecretsPassive Secrets (passivesecrets) is a publication for entrepreneurs and marketers building automated income through sales funnels, email, and affiliate marketing. It was founded by Valentine Okoronkwo, an award-winning affiliate marketer and funnel builder who has run the site full-time since 2020. Passive Secrets publishes reviews and comparisons of funnel builders, conversion guides, and research reports, including its sales funnel statistics roundup.About KartraKartra is an all-in-one platform for online businesses that combines landing pages, sales funnels, email and SMS marketing, checkout, memberships, and help desk tools in one account. It launched in 2018, and Kartra reports more than 60,000 customers. Plans currently range from $59 to $549 a month.

Valentine Okoronkwo

Founder, Passive Secrets

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Kartra Black Friday 2026 Partner Coupon Makes Annual Starter Cheaper Than Its Entry Plan for Year One, Analysis Finds News Provided By Passive Secrets November 17, 2026, 13:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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