MENAFN - IANS) Nov 17 (IANS) Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Tuesday lauded students for demonstrating restraint during the state's challenging period of ethnic unrest and for refraining from instigating or participating in general agitations.

The Chief Minister on Tuesday inaugurated the 2nd DMU Inter-College Youth Festival (DMUNIFEST) 2026, organised by Dhanamanjuri University (DMU), at the Central Hall of DM College of Science in Imphal.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister appreciated the students of Dhanamanjuri University for maintaining restraint during the challenging period and for not instigating or participating in agitations, except for the demand for a stipend.

He stated that the demand raised by the students was reasonable and informed that a draft proposal addressing the issue had already been prepared.

Khemchand Singh further assured that the proposal would soon be placed before the Cabinet and may be taken up in the next Cabinet meeting.

Highlighting the importance of the bond between teachers and students, Yumnam Khemchand Singh said that the relationship is deep and extends beyond the conventional classroom setting.

Recalling an incident from his personal experience as a Taekwondo student, he narrated how he had once eaten a live octopus at the insistence of his teacher, who considered it an expression of affection and care for a student.

The Chief Minister said the incident reflected the unique bond of trust, affection and respect that develops between a teacher and student.

With regard to the demands raised by the Vice-Chancellor for the welfare of the University, he assured that he would examine the issues in detail and look into the possibilities of fulfilling them.

The inaugural programme also featured a cultural procession including contingents of students from different colleges under the University, showcasing their cultural diversity, enthusiasm and spirit of participation.

The function was attended by MLA of Thanga Assembly Constituency Tongbram Robindro Singh, Vice-Chancellor Prof. W. Chandbabu Singh, Registrar R. K. Joteen Singh, Prof. Th. Rabikanta Singh, Dean of Students' Welfare, faculty members, officials, student representatives and students from various colleges under Dhanamanjuri University.