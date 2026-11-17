MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Nov 17 (IANS) With preparations for the winter sowing season under way, the Gujarat Agriculture Department has issued an advisory asking farmers to purchase seeds, fertilisers and pesticides only from authorised dealers and obtain signed bills carrying complete details of the seller and the products to avoid fraud and the use of counterfeit agricultural inputs.

According to a notice issued by the Directorate of Agriculture, farmers should purchase agricultural inputs only from cooperative societies, government institutions and registered private dealers holding valid licences or permits.

They have been cautioned against buying such products from individuals, firms, hawkers or other suspicious persons who do not possess the necessary licences.

The department has stressed that obtaining a proper bill at the time of purchase is mandatory. The bill must carry the dealer's signature and mention the seller's licence number, full name and address.

It should also contain details of the agricultural input purchased, including its name and lot number. The advisory is aimed at helping farmers verify the source of the products they use and retain the necessary purchase details in case of complaints or disputes.

Farmers have also been warned against purchasing or using agricultural inputs beyond their expiry dates.

The department has further advised farmers to follow scientific recommendations while using seeds, fertilisers and pesticides, and to ensure that these are applied only in the prescribed quantities.

Unnecessary or excessive use of such inputs should be avoided in favour of recommended agricultural practices. The advisory also calls for prompt reporting of the sale of counterfeit or unauthorised agricultural products.

If farmers come across seeds, fertilisers or pesticides that are invalid or fake but are being sold under names identical or similar to those of authorised or commonly available products, they should immediately inform the concerned agriculture officer or the Deputy Director of Agriculture in their district.

The Directorate of Agriculture has urged farmers to remain vigilant while purchasing inputs for the upcoming winter crop season, particularly by checking the credentials of sellers, verifying product details and insisting on proper purchase documentation.

The measures are intended to help farmers avoid financial losses arising from fraudulent sales and ensure that agricultural inputs used for winter cultivation are sourced from legitimate suppliers.