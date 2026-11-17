MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) Member states of the BIMSTEC grouping deliberated on measures to strengthen cooperation on Underwater Domain Awareness (UDA) and the protection of critical underwater infrastructure at the fifth meeting of the BIMSTEC Expert Group on Maritime Security Cooperation hosted by India's National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) on Tuesday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

“The National Security Council Secretariat hosted the fifth meeting of BIMSTEC Expert Group on Maritime Security Cooperation on 17 November 2026. Representatives from all BIMSTEC Member Nations participated in the proceedings,” the MEA posted on X.

According to the MEA, the meeting marked the completion of another round of result-oriented discussions on the identified deliverables under five focus areas of Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA), Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR), Oil Pollution Response, Blue Economy and Maritime Security Cooperation.

“The deliberations also focused on adoption of Guidelines for Major Marine Oil Pollution Response in the Bay of Bengal. The participating delegates articulated their views and provided sound professional recommendations on the issues of maritime security, highlighting need for a collaborative approach to address maritime security threats in the Bay of Bengal region,” the MEA stated.

The member states also appreciated the successful conduct of the maiden BIMSTEC Maritime Security exercise at Sri Vijaya Puram from October 30 to November 3.

“The meeting agreed upon to continue ongoing efforts towards enhancing information sharing and collective response mechanisms against maritime threats, capacity enhancement and capability building through cooperative and collaborative measures,” the MEA said.

Highlighting the significance of the meeting, the MEA said,“The successful conduct of fifth BIMSTEC Expert Group Meeting on Maritime Security Cooperation, yet again, underscored the recognition of maritime domain as the common binding factor in the Bay of Bengal region and marks a significant milestone in the collective maritime security endeavours in the region.”

The Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) is a grouping of seven Member States lying in the littoral and adjacent areas of the Bay of Bengal. It is a unique link connecting South Asia with South-East Asia - five Members from South Asia (Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal and Sri Lanka) and two from South-East Asia (Myanmar and Thailand).

According to the MEA, the BIMSTEC region brings together 1.7 billion people - 22 per cent of world population with a combined GDP of US$ 5 trillion.

On November 6, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said that the maiden BIMSTEC Maritime Security Exercise culminated at Sri Vijaya Puram in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands following harbour and sea-phase operations, with naval ships from India, Myanmar and Sri Lanka taking part.

The exercise saw the participation of Indian Naval Ships INS Taragiri, INS Karmuk and INS Saryu, Myanmar Navy Ship UMS King Aung Zeya and Sri Lanka Navy Ship SLNS Gajabahu.

“The exercise underscored the shared commitment of all stakeholders to maritime security and stability across the Bay of Bengal,” the MoD had said.

The exercise is among the key initiatives announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the sixth BIMSTEC Summit in Thailand last year.