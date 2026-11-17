MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 17 (IANS) Expressing hope that the country would move forward in implementing 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies under the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Tuesday that women's leadership should be strengthened across all democratic institutions, from panchayats to Parliament.

Addressing the inaugural session of the first Conference of Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians (CWP)'s India Region at the Vidhana Soudha Banquet Hall here, he added that women were no longer merely participants but were taking leading roles in all fields of society, including policy-making and legislation.

Birla said several states had already provided 33 per cent or 50 per cent reservation for women in panchayats and local bodies.

He expressed hope that the implementation of the 33 per cent reservation in Parliament and State Assemblies would take the country forward in ensuring women's leadership at every level of democracy.

Greater women's participation in democratic institutions, policy formulation and law-making would make governance more empowered and effective, Birla said, adding that women worked with sensitivity and responsibility, making democracy more responsive.

Describing Karnataka as a land with a rich cultural and democratic heritage, the Lok Sabha Speaker said that Bengaluru had earned global recognition as India's technology capital through its contribution to IT, artificial intelligence and research.

He welcomed the delegates and noted that representatives from around 150 countries had arrived in the city for the Bengaluru Tech Summit.

Congratulating D. Purandeswari for organising the conference, Birla recalled that its first edition was held in Tirupati and said the second was being hosted in Bengaluru.

He thanked Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar for organising the event and inviting dignitaries from across the country.

Recalling Karnataka's democratic legacy, he cited the 12th-century Anubhava Mantapa associated with Bhagwan Basaveshwara as an example of democratic values, debate and women's participation.

He also recalled the contribution of Kittur Rani Chennamma to the freedom struggle.

Birla said women had made significant contributions to India's progress in education, science, technology, research, industry, sports, politics, agriculture and the armed forces.

Highlighting the growing role of technology, he called for greater use of artificial intelligence and digital platforms to help women representatives interact with citizens, address public grievances and improve accountability.

He also stressed the need to train elected representatives at all levels in the effective use of technology.

He urged women legislators to mentor emerging leaders and share their experiences and best practices.

Such efforts, he said, would strengthen women's leadership and ensure that the benefits of technology reached the last woman in society.

Birla added that India was called the mother of democracy because democratic values, discussions and women's participation had existed in the country even before Independence.

Recalling the contribution of women to the freedom struggle, he cited Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi, who led the struggle in 1857, and Kittur Rani Chennamma of Karnataka.

He said that women had contributed to every section of society through their sensitivity, creativity and leadership.

He added that Bengaluru had earned global recognition as India's technology capital and noted that a large number of Indians working abroad in the technology sector were from the city.

He expressed hope that delegates attending the conference, being held alongside the Bengaluru Tech Summit, would return with valuable experiences and ideas.

Highlighting women's growing role in national development, Birla said they were leading in space research, the armed forces, border security, agriculture and several other sectors.

He also added that women's representation among officers in the Indian Parliament's administration had increased from just one earlier to around 34 to 42 per cent.

He said women were increasingly using artificial intelligence, technology and digital platforms to improve their work, achieve self-respect and become economically self-reliant.

"These tools could also help elected representatives interact more effectively with citizens, understand their problems and find solutions to public grievances and crises."

Birla said that parliamentary committees functioned like mini-Parliaments and had made important recommendations that brought changes in the social and economic conditions of women.

He called for organising a separate event to discuss how AI and technology could strengthen women's leadership and participation in governance.

He stressed that the capacities of elected representatives must be enhanced and technology used efficiently to achieve better results.

Representatives at all levels, including panchayats and local bodies, should be trained in AI and digital platforms to ensure transparency and improve governance.

He said the ultimate objective of women's empowerment through technology and democratic participation should be to bring meaningful changes in the lives of the last woman in society.

The conference, he added, provided an opportunity for women representatives to share their experiences, ideas and best practices and strengthen mentorship and leadership across the country.