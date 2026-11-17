MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, Nov 17 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday urged the Centre to provide immediate financial assistance to the state, which has suffered extensive damage across several sectors, including agriculture, due to two consecutive cyclones.

The Chief Minister met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi and discussed the state's financial situation, the damage caused by the recent cyclones, the Rayalaseema Horticulture Hub, release of Purvodaya funds and region-specific development plans, according to an official release here.

The Chief Minister explained the extensive damage caused by Cyclones Arnab and Murasu, which recently hit the state. According to preliminary estimates, the two cyclones together caused losses exceeding Rs. 7,000 crore.

He briefed the Union Finance Minister on the precautionary measures taken by the State Government ahead of the cyclones and the subsequent relief and restoration efforts.

The Chief Minister said that crops, which were ready for harvest, had been submerged in floodwaters, causing severe losses to farmers.

He stated that despite the impact of El Nino, the State Government had ensured irrigation water supply to several areas through the Pattiseema project to support farmers. However, the cyclones had severely affected farmers. The Chief Minister pointed out that coastal infrastructure had suffered extensive damage, with the power distribution network being among the worst affected sectors.

In view of the losses and the financial challenges faced by the state, Chief Minister Naidu appealed to the Union Finance Minister to extend immediate financial assistance.

He informed her that Central teams had already visited the state to assess the damage caused by Cyclones Arnab and Murasu and were expected to submit their reports at the earliest. Chandrababu Naidu said that immediate assistance, taking into account the prevailing situation in the state, would provide much-needed financial relief and help accelerate recovery efforts.

The development strategies being implemented in Andhra Pradesh, with a focus on different economic regions, were among the key subjects discussed during the meeting.

The Chief Minister explained that region-specific development plans were being implemented for Visakhapatnam, Amaravati and Tirupati to accelerate economic growth.

Referring to the Rayalaseema Horticulture Hub, for which the Union Finance Minister had earlier laid the foundation stone, he said that infrastructure development was being undertaken at various levels as part of the project.

The government was focusing on improving rural road connectivity, irrigation infrastructure and promoting drip irrigation. He requested the Union Finance Minister to release the funds required for these initiatives.

The Chief Minister also sought the Centre's financial support for the development of the Visakhapatnam Economic Region.

He said the region was witnessing rapid growth and had already received support from the Centre through various channels. Additional assistance, he said, would help accelerate development and ensure that its benefits reached the people.

The CII Partnership Summit held recently in Visakhapatnam also came up for discussion. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman appreciated the successful organisation of the two-day summit and commended the Chief Minister for the decisions taken to promote industrial development in the state.

She particularly described the proposed Investment Protection Act as a revolutionary initiative. She also appreciated the proposal to establish escrow accounts for industrial incentives, observing that such measures would bring transformative changes to the investment ecosystem.

The Union Finance Minister said that initiatives of this nature would strengthen the confidence of industrialists and create greater opportunities for attracting investments into Andhra Pradesh.