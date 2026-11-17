MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Nov 17 (IANS) The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has achieved a major milestone by completing 100 per cent railway electrification across its entire jurisdiction in less than a decade, marking a significant transformation of the region's railway infrastructure, officials said on Tuesday.

NFR's Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, said that the achievement is particularly noteworthy as the Northeast had no railway electrification prior to 2014.

The rapid expansion of electrification has significantly modernised the region's railway network and marked a major step towards more efficient, sustainable and environmentally friendly rail transportation. The milestone reflects the substantial progress made in railway infrastructure development in Northeast and in parts of West Bengal and Bihar over the past decade, improving operational efficiency while reducing dependence on fossil fuels.

The NFR, headquartered at Maligaon near Guwahati, operates across the Northeastern states as well as in seven districts of West Bengal and five districts of north Bihar. Shahrma said that the initiative for electrification commenced in 2017-18, marking an important step towards modernising railway infrastructure and promoting sustainable transportation, which steadily expanded across the states under NFR, strengthening railway connectivity while contributing to more efficient, environmentally friendly and reliable train operations.

Railway electrification across the entire active railway sections across the Northeastern states have now been completed, marking a significant milestone in NFR's modernisation efforts, he noted.

According to the CPRO, as per the cumulative progress recorded up to 2026-27, NFR has electrified a total of 4,311.96 Route Kilometres (RKM) across its jurisdiction.

Of this, 2,546.04 RKM falls under Assam, 987.51 RKM under West Bengal and 427.49 RKM under Bihar, he informed.

Sharma said that the electrification progress has also been recorded in Tripura (269.45 RKM), Mizoram (52.88 RKM), Arunachal Pradesh (11.67 RKM), Meghalaya (9.58 RKM), Nagaland (6 RKM) and Manipur (1.35 RKM), highlighting the extensive expansion of electrified railway infrastructure across the NFR network.

The year-wise figures highlight the steady progress achieved under this electrification initiative. During 2023-24, NFR achieved electrification of 915.62 RKM, followed by 1,141.38 RKM in 2024-25. During 2025-26, a further 445.66 RKM were covered, while the progress recorded so far in 2026-27 stands at 141.77 RKM, reflecting NFR's continued efforts towards expanding its electrified rail network.

Recently, railway electrification was successfully completed in the Lumding--Badarpur section on 14.09.2026 and the Bairabi--Sairang section in Mizoram on October 12, 2026 marking further progress in expanding electrified rail connectivity across the Northeast.

In addition, electrification works are progressing simultaneously in the ongoing new railway line projects, ensuring that upcoming railway infrastructure is also equipped with modern, energy-efficient and sustainable traction systems.

These milestones reaffirm NFR's commitment to modernising railway infrastructure, promoting energy-efficient and greener transportation and contributing to Indian Railways' vision of achieving 100 per cent electrification of its broad-gauge network.