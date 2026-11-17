MENAFN - IANS) Mysuru, Nov 17 (IANS) Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy on Tuesday accused the Congress government in Karnataka of misusing public tax money to fund party workers and guarantee schemes while neglecting farmers, drought relief and development works.

​Speaking to the media at Mysuru airport, Kumaraswamy alleged that people were facing an additional financial burden through successive taxes and steep price rises, even as the government claimed to provide relief through its guarantee schemes.

​Questioning the need to allocate Rs 10 lakh each to Bharat Jodo committees at every panchayat and ward level, he asked why the government was spending around Rs 1,000 crore on such committees when it could not release funds for roads, drinking water, drainage and other development works.

​"The state is facing a severe drought. In several areas, even drinking water for people and cattle is unavailable, and there is an acute shortage of fodder. The government's claim that it has no money becomes evident from its functioning. However, money is being collected by burdening people to sustain party workers," he alleged.

​Kumaraswamy said the state government had sought around Rs 22,000 crore in drought relief from the Centre under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) norms when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Karnataka. However, the government was now citing a shortage of funds for drought management while appointing its party workers as directors to around 500 to 600 boards and corporations.

​

He accused the government of using appointments to boards and corporations for political rehabilitation instead of prioritising public welfare.

​

Referring to the free bus travel guarantee scheme, he alleged that the government was increasing bus fares and shifting the financial burden onto passengers. He claimed that bus fares had been increased by 33 to 34 per cent last year and by 35 to 40 per cent this year.

​

The four state transport corporations had consequently fallen into a debt burden estimated at Rs 9,500 crore to Rs 10,000 crore due to financial mismanagement, he alleged.

​

Kumaraswamy accused the government of attempting to divert investigations into alleged recruitment irregularities in the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) and other departments. He said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had already filed charge sheets in some cases. Still, the government was allegedly using the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) probe as a pretext to suppress cases and derail investigations.

​

He accused the government of playing with the future of talented young people and avoiding answers to questions raised by the public.

​

Criticising the Congress for what he described as its treatment of Dalit leaders, Kumaraswamy alleged that the party used the community for political gains without giving it due recognition. He said Dalits had been denied the opportunity to become Chief Minister despite several decades having passed since Independence.

​

He also criticised the seating arrangement at a book release event by Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi, alleging that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, whom he described as a leader from the backward classes, was made to sit in the sixth row, which he said amounted to public disrespect.

​

On the proposed by-election to the Hiriyur Assembly constituency, Kumaraswamy said leaders of the BJP-JD(S) alliance would set aside their individual preferences and jointly select a consensus candidate to defeat the Congress.

​

He said workers in both parties wanted their respective parties to field the candidate, but the leaders would discuss the matter and arrive at a decision based on the majority view.

​

Claiming that an anti-Congress wave was building across Karnataka, he said people were angry with the government over price rise, taxation and the financial burden imposed on them. He predicted that voters would teach the Congress a lesson in the next Assembly election.

​

He added that the Congress was under an illusion and was taking the alliance lightly, despite the NDA's performance in the recent Legislative Council elections.

​