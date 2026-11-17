MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday called for greater representation of women across all democratic institutions, hoping that the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam would move towards implementation.

Inaugurating the First Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians (CWP) India Region Conference at Bengaluru, Birla said that women must have an effective role in leadership, policymaking and law-making.

Referring to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam enacted in 2023, the Lok Sabha Speaker expressed hope that the provision for 33 per cent representation of women in the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies would move towards implementation, enabling women's leadership to extend from Panchayats to Parliament, an official statement said.

Birla noted that several states have already provided for 50 per cent representation of women in Panchayats and Municipalities.

Greater participation of women in legislative institutions and decision-making processes would contribute to building a stronger, more sensitive and accountable democracy, he said.

"Women bring sensitivity, commitment and a strong sense of responsibility to public life, qualities that are particularly important in addressing the aspirations and challenges of society," he added.

Highlighting the pivotal role of women in strengthening democratic institutions, Birla mentioned that greater participation of women in policymaking, legislation and decision-making would make democracy more responsive, inclusive and accountable.

Noting that Artificial Intelligence (AI) and technology are transforming every sphere of social life and, when used responsibly and accountably, he said that AI can bring significant improvements in governance.

He emphasised that public representatives must leverage technology and e-governance to strengthen their engagement with citizens, understand their problems and ensure timely and effective solutions.

Technology can play a vital role in establishing transparent, accountable and efficient systems of governance, Birla said.

Observing that Parliamentary Committees function as 'Mini Parliaments', the Speaker added that these committees have made valuable contributions towards addressing the socio-economic challenges faced by women and have made important recommendations to the government.

AI and technology can further strengthen their monitoring and oversight functions and make their work more effective, he said, indicating that a dedicated session on AI and technology would be organised to enhance the understanding and capacities of women Members of Parliament and legislators.

The Speaker called for the need to develop an institutional framework to strengthen the capacities of elected women representatives across Panchayats, Municipalities, State Legislative Assemblies and Parliament.

He said the initiative should focus on enabling women representatives, including Panchayat Sarpanches and Municipal Chairpersons, to effectively use AI, technology and digital platforms for public engagement, monitoring and ensuring transparency in governance.

He also underscored the importance of mentorship by experienced women legislators to guide emerging leaders and strengthen their legislative and leadership capabilities.