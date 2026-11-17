Australia Eyes New Trade Opportunities In West Bengal State Sectors

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): Australia is exploring expanded prospects for commercial engagement with West Bengal across key sectors such as education and mining, said industry leaders and diplomats, while speaking to ANI on the sidelines of a Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCC & I) event. Australian High Commissioner to India Philip Green is on a visit to West Bengal to evaluate new trade and investment opportunities following the installation of the new state government.

"I'm here in West Bengal to take that very positive picture between Australia and India and a very positive picture across the trading and investment landscape and see what is new here. This is my first official visit to West Bengal since the installation of the new government," Green said. "I'm hearing that there is a greater focus on business and openness, and I'm here to explore what the opportunities are," he added.

Green noted that bilateral business grew significantly after Australia signed a free trade agreement with India four years ago, and pointed to agreements signed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Melbourne in July covering critical technology, education, sports business, and maritime domain awareness. "I want to see if there is more prospect for commercial engagement between Australia and West Bengal in this season. I'm here to explore and to listen. I want to listen to the new government. I want to listen to business figures," Green stated.

Highlighting specific sectors, the envoy pointed out that Australian universities already established foreign branch campuses in Noida, Gurugram, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Mumbai, and explored whether West Bengal could be added to the list. "Education has been a powerful dynamic between Australia and India, and for many years we've had a big flow of Indians, including people from West Bengal, to Australian universities. But it shouldn't be a one-way street," Green remarked. He also underscored mining as a primary area of interest, noting Australia's expertise in optimising mining conditions and bringing resources to market efficiently. "I'm bringing to the attention of the West Bengal mining community that we'll have some of our best firms there. So there's a couple of sectors where I'm particularly interested," he said.

BCC & I President Abhijit Banerjee echoed the focus on minerals and highlighted Kolkata's strategic role in regional trade, noting that the Australian Consulate General in the city oversaw operations for the entire eastern region. "So I think the road map for the future has already been discussed to a great extent between the two governments, recently in the meeting between Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Albanese," Banerjee said. "I think the Australian government has already identified Kolkata as one of the main gateways for its business with India. The Consulate General in Kolkata takes care of all the states in this part of the country. And there are various industry segments which can greatly benefit minerals, mineral processing, several of them," he added. India's export to Australia reached USD 7.28 billion in FY26. India exported 5,668 commodities to Australia in FY26. India's major exports to Australia include petroleum products, engineering goods, pharmaceutical products, gems and jewellery, RMG of all textiles, electronic goods, and organic and inorganic chemicals during FY26. (ANI)