ASSOCHAM Urges PLI Scheme for Robotics and R & D Incentives in Budget

Industry body ASSOCHAM has urged the government to introduce a dedicated Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for robotics and advanced manufacturing, restore enhanced research and development tax deductions, and provide cheaper financing for electric trucks in the forthcoming Union Budget 2027-28. In its pre-Budget recommendations submitted to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the industry body emphasised strengthening domestic manufacturing, improving the competitiveness of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), and reducing India's dependence on imported oil.

Highlighting the need to increase manufacturing's contribution to 25 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), ASSOCHAM recommended extending PLI support to robotics, automation equipment, sensors and precision components. "We would recommend to introduce a dedicated PLI scheme for robotics, automation equipment, sensors, precision components and related technologies," it said, highlighting applications in surgical robotics, semiconductors, electronics, space and defence.

The industry body also sought the restoration of enhanced tax incentives for research and development, noting that India's R & D expenditure remains below 1 per cent of GDP. It recommended reintroducing weighted tax deductions to encourage private investment, indigenous innovation and technological advancement. On energy security, ASSOCHAM highlighted the need to accelerate electrification of freight transportation, which accounts for 22-25 per cent of the country's oil consumption. The industry body noted that electric trucks currently cost two to three times as much as conventional trucks, while higher down payments and financing costs remain major barriers to adoption. "We would urge e-vehicles to be registered & financed without batteries, provide a 3% interest subvention for MSME fleet owners & loans at longer tenure of 7-8 years matching the battery warranty," it said.

ASSOCHAM also called for targeted fiscal incentives for manufacturing MSMEs, including machinery modernisation, technology upgrades, quality certification and export promotion. It further recommended strengthening scientific research, clinical validation and regulatory standards for Ayurveda and AYUSH products to improve their international competitiveness. Highlighting business sentiment, the industry body said its ASSOCHAM Business Confidence (ABC) Index stood at 128.72, compared with the base value of 100 in April 2023, indicating improved economic confidence. The recommendations also called for simplified regulatory approvals, affordable credit, rationalised customs duties and reduced logistics costs to strengthen India's manufacturing ecosystem.