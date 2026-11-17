Gadkari Announces New Road Infrastructure Projects for Delhi Region

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday announced approval for road infrastructure projects worth Rs 1,123.56 crore on the Delhi-Agra corridor and a separate project worth Rs 359.63 crore for West Delhi. In a post on X, Gadkari said the Delhi-Agra corridor project would involve the construction of three road over bridges (ROBs), four flyovers and four vehicle underpasses (VUPs) across Haryana's Faridabad and Palwal districts and Uttar Pradesh's Mathura and Agra districts. The project, covering National Highways 44 and 19, aims to improve connectivity and traffic efficiency along the corridor, which handles approximately 68,000 passenger car units (PCUs) daily, including freight, industrial, commuter and tourist traffic. Gadkari said the construction of ROBs would eliminate delays at railway crossings and address congestion and safety concerns at existing bridges and at-grade intersections. He added that grade-separated structures, including flyovers and vehicle underpasses, along with service roads, would help separate local traffic from through traffic, reduce conflict points and improve road safety.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta thanked Gadkari for approving a road development project worth Rs 359.63 crore for West Delhi. In a post on X, Gupta said the project would cover a 12.4-kilometre stretch from Industry Nagar Metro Station to Tikri Border. She said the project would benefit areas including Peeragarhi, Nangloi Chowk, Mundka and Ghevra Chowk, besides improving connectivity for commuters travelling between Delhi and Bahadurgarh. According to Gupta, the project would include a concrete road, improved service roads and junctions to ease traffic congestion, enhance road safety and facilitate trade between Delhi and Haryana. (ANI)