MS Dhoni Retires from IPL Playing Role Transitions to CSK Team Mentor

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): Several cricketers, former teammates and franchises took to social media to pay tribute to MS Dhoni after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) announced his appointment as the team's mentor, marking a new chapter in his long association with the franchise. CSK, the franchise for which Dhoni has played 17 seasons, confirmed on Tuesday that Dhoni will transition into a new role as the franchise's Team Mentor ahead of the IPL 2027 season, marking a significant change in the association that has defined much of his cricketing journey.

The announcement brings the curtain down on Dhoni's extraordinary playing career in the IPL, which began with the inaugural edition in 2008. Having been one of the faces of the tournament since its inception, the 45-year-old leaves behind an enduring legacy as a leader, finisher and one of the most influential figures to have played the competition.

Ravindra Jadeja, who spent 12 seasons at CSK with Dhoni, shared a brief message expressing his admiration for the legendary cricketer, writing,“8 ka 7 ke liye respect forever”. Former West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo also thanked his former captain, saying his legacy would continue to live on.“Thank you Skipper! @mahi7781 your legacy will live on forever! See you soon my brother,” he said.

CSK all-rounder Shivam Dube recalled his dream of playing under Dhoni's captaincy and how their association at the franchise shaped his cricketing career. Sai Sudharsan recalled watching Dhoni as a young boy in Chennai and later sharing the field with him, saying the former CSK captain had inspired an entire generation of cricketers.

Deepak Chahar also expressed gratitude for Dhoni's inspiration, guidance and support throughout his career, saying he felt fortunate to have been part of the journey. Tushar Deshpande, meanwhile, shared a personal memory of first seeing Dhoni as a ball boy and later getting the opportunity to share the dressing room with him and celebrate an IPL title.

Former India cricketer S Badrinath described Dhoni as the heartbeat of Chennai Super Kings, recalling his leadership, wicketkeeping, memorable finishes and contribution to the franchise's success over the years. Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan also praised Dhoni's leadership, composure under pressure and influence on Indian cricket, expressing confidence that his experience would continue to inspire younger players.

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik welcomed Dhoni to his new role, congratulating him on his career and highlighting his continued opportunity to mentor upcoming cricketers. Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan also joined the tributes, praising Dhoni's leadership and lasting influence on the game.

While Dhoni will no longer be seen taking the field as a player, his association with the five-time champions will continue in a new capacity. As Team Mentor, he is expected to play an important role in guiding the franchise, sharing his experience and helping nurture the next generation of CSK cricketers.

Although Dhoni represented CSK for the majority of his IPL career, his journey also included two seasons with Rising Pune Supergiant in 2016 and 2017, when Chennai Super Kings were suspended from the tournament. He returned to the franchise in 2018 and immediately guided the team to an IPL title, making a memorable comeback. Dhoni eventually handed over the CSK captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the 2024 season, signalling the beginning of a leadership transition. However, he continued to remain an important part of the playing group, contributing with his experience behind the stumps and his ability to deliver crucial performances in the closing stages of matches. His final IPL appearance came against Gujarat Titans during the 2025 season. Dhoni subsequently missed the 2026 edition because of a calf injury, and his retirement announcement now confirms that he will not return as a player.

Across his IPL career, Dhoni featured in 278 matches, scoring 5,439 runs at an average of 38.30 and a strike rate of 137.45. His tally included 24 half-centuries and 264 sixes, reflecting his effectiveness as a middle-order batter and one of the competition's most dependable finishers. (ANI)