Sunil Lahri Reviews Ramayana Part 1: Praises Visuals, Misses Spirit

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 17 (ANI): Actor Sunil Lahri, who played Lakshman in Ramanand Sagar's popular television series 'Ramayan', has shared his views on the recently released 'Ramayana: Part 1'. While he praised the film's visuals, sets and performances, the actor felt that the film missed the spiritual connection and emotions that are an important part of the epic.

Speaking about the film, Sunil said the love and faith people have for the 1987 television series remain unchanged even after so many years.“What we gave people when we did Ramayana in 1987, it has been 39 years since then. Even today, people have the same love and faith in their hearts...," he told ANI. Sharing his views on the film's overall presentation, the actor praised its cinematography, locations and performances. However, he felt that the difference between Lord Ram and Ravana was not clearly shown in the film.

“I don't know how the research has been done, and also I don't have much knowledge about the writers. But I would say that, overall, the cinematography was very good, the sets were very good, and the locations were very good. In fact, all the actors have delivered good performances according to the roles they were given.

But when you go to watch a film and see divinity, or a God like Ram, who has done great things for humanity, and Ravan, the contrast between them was not visible. Ravan looked stronger, heavier and more powerful compared to Ramji...," he added. The actor also spoke about the importance of spiritual connection and character presentation in a story like Ramayana.

He said he felt that some important elements were missing from the film.“And whatever I have read, known and understood about the Ramayana, after watching the film, I felt that something was missing. Something that we expected to see was missing. Because, according to me, spiritual connectivity and characterisation should have been very important.” Sunil also hoped that the filmmakers would take the feedback into account while working on the next part of the film.