India Electronics Exports Surge 44 Percent In First Half Of FY 2027

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): India's electronics exports registered a robust growth of 44 per cent during the April-September period of FY 2026-27, with non-smartphone electronics exports rising over 50 per cent year-on-year, according to a statement by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. According to the release, India's electronics exports rose to USD 31.97 billion during April-September of FY 2026-27, compared with USD 22.20 billion in the corresponding period of FY 2025-26.

While smartphones continued to dominate the country's electronics export basket, non-smartphone electronics exports also registered significant growth during the period. "Smartphone exports (HS 85171300) increased from $13.38 billion in the April-September period of FY 2025-26 to $18.17 billion in the April-September period of FY 2026-27, representing a growth of 35.8 percent," the release said, noting that smartphones continued to account for the largest share of India's electronic goods exports. However, "due to rapid growth in other electronics categories, the share of smartphones in total electronic goods exports declined from 60.3 percent to 56.8 percent," it added.

According to the release, non-smartphone electronics exports surged 56.5 per cent to USD 13.79 billion during April-September of FY 2026-27, compared with USD 8.81 billion in the corresponding period of the previous financial year. As a result, the share of non-smartphone electronics in India's total electronics exports increased from 39.7 per cent to 43.2 per cent, indicating growing diversification in the country's electronics export basket.

Among key categories, exports of parts and accessories related to mounted printed circuit boards (HS 84733030) surged 3,219 per cent to USD 2.10 billion from USD 63.3 million. Singapore emerged as the largest export destination, accounting for USD 1.87 billion, followed by China at USD 111.5 million. Similarly, exports of populated, loaded or stuffed printed circuit boards (HS 85177910) jumped 304 per cent to USD 864.1 million from USD 213.7 million. China remained the largest destination, with exports valued at USD 789.2 million, while shipments to Hong Kong increased to USD 25.3 million from USD 5.9 million.

Meanwhile, exports of network transmission and routing equipment (HS 85176290) nearly doubled, rising 98 per cent to USD 1.45 billion from USD 732.9 million. Hong Kong recorded the sharpest increase in this category, with exports climbing to USD 857.7 million from USD 264.7 million. The United States and the Netherlands were also major destinations, accounting for USD 130.9 million and USD 124.4 million, respectively. "This growth reflects the expansion and diversification of India's electronics exports across various sectors, including components, printed circuit boards, communication devices, memory products, and storage devices," the Ministry said.