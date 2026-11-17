Home Remedies: 6 Simple Ways To Soothe Your Sore Throat Naturally
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Suffering from a sore throat? Here are six easy and effective home remedies you can try to get relief from throat pain and inflammation.Viral infections like cold and flu cause throat inflammation and pain. Try these simple home remedies to soothe your sore throat easily.Ginger tea helps relieve cough and throat irritation. Boil a few pieces of raw ginger in a cup of water for 5-10 minutes on low heat. Strain it, let it cool a bit, and add some honey. Sip this warm tea to ease your throat discomfort.Indian homes traditionally use tulsi tea to ease respiratory problems. Boil 5-6 fresh tulsi leaves in a cup of water for a while. Strain and drink it warm. You can add a little honey for taste. It is a very soothing herbal drink.Turmeric contains 'curcumin' which reduces inflammation. Mix half a teaspoon of turmeric powder in a cup of warm milk. You can add a little honey when the milk is not too hot. Drink this before sleeping to reduce throat discomfort.Drink a glass of warm lemon water with one or two teaspoons of honey and a few drops of lemon juice. Honey soothes the throat, and the warm drink helps keep the throat moist.Chamomile tea is a caffeine-free herbal drink. It gives relief when you feel throat dryness or irritation. Put a chamomile tea bag in a cup of hot water for 5 minutes.Gargling with warm salt water reduces throat pain. Mix half a teaspoon of salt in a glass of warm water and gargle several times a day. Gargling with salt water is one of the simplest ways to reduce throat irritation.
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