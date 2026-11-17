MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) Mahendra Singh Dhoni shared a heartfelt post on his Instagram with a classic 'Mai har ek Pal ka shayar hu' from the 1976 movie Kabhi Kabhie.

Dhoni, who had confirmed his international retirement in August 2020 with the song 'Mai Pal do Pal ka Shayar hu' from the 1976 movie Kabhi Kabhie, shared his IPL retirement post with another song from the same movie. This time, it was 'Mai har ek Pal ka Shayar hu', which highlights the love and following he receives from his fans, making him not just a man of 'pal do pal', but instead one who is constantly loved and admired by cricket fans around the world.

When he had shared his international retirement, renowned cricket commentator and broadcaster Harsha Bhogle was in complete admiration for the former cricketer and stated that he isn't a moment or a two poet, but instead a man of every moment, a man loved by millions every moment. Years later, Dhoni shared a video on social media with the 'Har ek Pal ka Shayar hu'.

In the video, Dhoni shared some epic memories of his cricketing career, right from his international cricket days to the IPL days. Visuals of him enjoying time and playing cricket in the India jersey are seen as some epic moments.

Yuvraj Singh's six sixes in the 2007 T20 World Cup, Rohit Sharma's epic 209 against Australia and Virat Kohli reaching 10000 ODI runs are among the pictures seen in the video.

It also captures his days with CSK at length. The 2024 IPL, the 2023 IPL win when he lifted Ravindra Jadeja, the 2010 title win, the 2018 win, the 2010 knock against Punjab Kings; fans can catch a glimpse of Dhoni's career in the video.

He captioned the video, "Fans proved me wrong; no better song to accept it. maybe two versions were made so that I could commit the mistake and then accept it."

The announcement was shared by CSK earlier in the day. "Through countless victories, challenging times, and memories that will stay in our hearts forever, MS has been at the heart of our journey from the very beginning. From leading us to glory to guiding the next generation of Super Kings, Thala will always be a part of our identity. And Chennai will always be his home," Chennai said in an 'X' post.

The ace wicket-keeper was at the helm at CSK throughout his career, except for a few matches in 2022, when Ravindra Jadeja replaced him. However, Dhoni took the reins back in the same season after CSK got off to a dismal start, before handing the captaincy baton to Ruturaj Gaikwad in 2024.

"There is no CSK without MS Dhoni. For nearly two decades, we have walked and grown alongside each other, through triumphs, setbacks and everything in between," said CSK owner N Srinivasan.

"Our relationship is as strong as it is because of one reason: we don't question intentions. That trust is what made this journey possible. In 2008, I insisted that Dhoni should be part of CSK... It turns out that's the best decision I took. Not because of all his achievements for the franchise, but for the kind of human he is. Dhoni will always be a part of our identity. This will always be his home," he added.