(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial)

Written by Samer Hasn, Senior Market Analyst at XS





West Texas Intermediate and Brent crude futures are down nearly 0.7 percent in early morning trading today, continuing to trade near their lowest levels in more than two and a half months.

The declines in oil prices come amid optimism about the recovery and restoration of global crude supplies in the Middle East on one hand, and some signs of weakness in the Chinese economy on the other, reinforcing the possibility of a return to excess supply in the market. Conversely, further signs point to a potential escalation in the Middle East, threatening renewed widespread disruption to global supplies and rendering optimism about the sustainability of supplies from the region unjustified.

On the supply side, Saudi Arabia reported a noticeable increase in its pumping into the market by 26 percent last October compared to September, reaching more than 10.5 million barrels per day. As for the demand side, we saw weaker-than-expected data from the Chinese economy yesterday, most notably a faster-than-expected contraction in fixed asset investment of 8.1 percent year-to-date through the end of October, compared with the same period last year, in addition to weaker-than-expected growth in industrial production by 4.8 percent in October on an annual basis. Prior to the outbreak of the Middle East war, weak figures from the Chinese economy were among the prominent factors keeping the broader trend of oil prices in a downward phase, and the renewed worsening of these fears could help reduce the impact of supply risks unless we witness widespread disruption once again.

In my view, these supply disruption risks remain extremely high and could keep crude prices at their relatively elevated levels for an extended period. According to the Wall Street Journal, the arrival of the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt in the Middle East has been confirmed, joining the aircraft carriers George Washington and George Bush, marking the first gathering of three aircraft carriers in the region simultaneously since 2003, at the start of the Iraq war. It is hard to believe that this massive and costly military buildup aims solely to protect navigation in the Strait of Hormuz or to tighten the naval blockade.

Furthermore, Iran has not stopped its attacks against tankers passing through the strait, and today it also targeted a radar in Bahrain in retaliation for previous US attacks on its territory. In addition, we are seeing increasing reports of Iran’s intention to assassinate top officials in the United States, and a recent CNN report, based on intelligence information, stated that Iran may seek to carry out attacks using dirty or chemical bombs in Washington, D.C. Although US officials are uncertain about the inevitability of an attack, they are already cautious about Ir’n’s intention to escalate in light of the pressure it faces from US strikes and the economic blockade. These reports reinforce the hypothesis discussed by experts and repeatedly pointed out by us that the current status quo, based on blockading Iran and letting through whatever oil is possible, is unsustainable, given the Islamic Repu’lic’s push toward escalation to confront internal pressure on one hand and to globalize the cost of the blockade and war in order to push toward ending the war on the other hand.

Risks to the safety of Saudi crude supplies are more concerning than others, given that the Kingdom is more deeply involved in the war in the region due to activity on the Yemen front and the ongoing deterioration of the military situation there. The Houthis have expanded their grip over vast areas in southwestern Yemen, ensuring greater control over waters adjacent to the Bab al Mandab Strait. This also comes amid repeated attacks on oil infrastructure in the Kingdom, which, if continued, could repeat the scenario of taking the East West pipeline and the port of Yanbu out of service as a result of Houthi strikes. Consequently, a renewed regional war could include a broader map of targets than before, threatening to squander the recent supply recovery and worsen the global supply crisis.

Accordingly, we find Iran's desire to escalate intersecting with a potential desire from President Donald Trump to escalate aimed at either avenging the loss in Congress or seeking to preserve his legacy after his term ends, in addition to a potential desire by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to go to war in order to impose the equation of a national unity government with the opposition coalition leader headed by Gadi Eisenkot. Multiple escalation factors in the Middle East, amid the absence of diplomacy, are bound to keep risks surrounding renewed disruption of crude supplies high and, consequently, keep the current prevailing optimism unjustified.

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