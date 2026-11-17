(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial)



Brent and WTI stabilized to some extent on Tuesday, following losses during the previous trading session. Recovering Middle Eastern exports and growing supply surplus forecasts weighed on crude prices. However, continued shipping constraints and security incidents around the Strait of Hormuz suppor prices.



A changing supply outlook could continue to put downside pressure on prices. The International Energy Agency expects global production to exceed consumption in the fourth quarter as regional exports recover faster than demand. The surplus is expected to keep growing during next year, as market participants price in future availability.



However, the bearish outlook rests on the current recovery in exports from the Middle East. Hormuz throughput remains exposed to security incidents and geopolitical developments in the region, with alternative export routes still vulnerable to disruption. US emergency stockpiles have also fallen, leaving less room to absorb another supply shock.



Diplomacy could improve the outlook for shipping, but discussions have not yet established reliable progress toward a deal. Until actual geopolitical conditions improve, prices remain vulnerable to renewed disruption and volatility, even as surplus expectations keep the near-term bias lower.

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