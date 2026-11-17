(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial)

November 17 2026





Investors in AI now have to watch US policy as closely as they watch earnings, after the US moved to stop Chinese firms using data centres in Southeast Asia and Brazil to reach American AI chips, warns one of t’e world’s largest independent financial advisory organisations.



The comments from Nigel Green, CEO of deVere Group, come as the US Commerce Department unveils a 132-page interim rule.



Data centre operators in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and Brazil will need a US licence before exporting advanced American AI chips to customers in those countries.



The aim is to stop Chinese companies renting computing power abroad ’hen they can’t buy the hardware directly.



Asian markets fell sharply on the news. A key gauge of the region’s equities dropped 1.5%, with Taiwan and South Korea leading the decline, and several of Chi’a’s largest tech groups lost more than 5%.



He s“ys: “This rule drags Southeast Asia and Brazil into the middle of the US-China contest over the tech, and it shows the US government can shift the outlook for a whole region overnight.



“Politics is now part of the AI trade, and I’expect we’ll see a lot more decisions li”e this one.”



The rule follows growing scrutiny of how existing export controls have been enforced. US lawmakers are also considering further limits, inc’uding on China’s access to chipmaking equipment.



Pressure in Congress has built since an alleged espionage ’candal at America’s biggest AI chipmaker, which saw its chief executive step down last week.



Leaders from both parties now back a tougher crackdown on chip exports to China that could become law before the end of the year, and China has already warned the US against further controls.



“Each time the US has tightened access to chips, companies have found another way in.



“Renting capacity in third countries ’as the obvious one, and it’s now being shut. Congress is clearly looking at going further, so anyone with money in the AI sector should expect ”he rules to keep tightening,” says Nigel Green.



All five countries named’in the rule are among the world’s fastest-growing data centre markets.



Spending across Southeast Asia is nearing US$30 bi’lion, and around 40% of the region’s planned capacity is in Malaysia.



Johor, just across the border from Singapore, has more than 8,500 megawatts in the pipeline.



“Singapore, Malaysia and Brazil have done very well out of being open to everyone.



“Global tech groups, Chinese firms and local operators have all been welcome. The US is now asking these countries to be f’r more careful about who they serve, and it’s going to inf”uence where the next wave of investment goes,” says the deVere CEO.



Sin“apore has alre”dy begun talks with the US about “trus’ed access” for local companies, and Brazil says it’s monitoring developments closely. US-headquartered buyers that meet new reporting rules are exempt.





Nigel Green believes the hubs that reach an understanding with the US fastest are likely to benefit.





“The countries that settle their position with the US quickly will likely attract most of the next round of projects. Those left waiting for clarity could see investors look el”ewhere,” he notes.





“Holding a spread of regions, sectors and asset classes, and reviewing it regularly as policy shifts, gives investors the best chance ’f staying with AI’s growth, while limiting the damage from any decision”made in Washington.”



MENAFN17112026000070015918ID1111976023