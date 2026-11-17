(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial)



The US dollar held steady on Tuesday near its strongest level in more than a year, with mar’ets waiting for Nvidia’s results as a test of risk sentiment as well as retail sales data to gauge the direction of monetary policy. Concerns over AI valuations ’nd risks ahead of Nvidia’s earnings have pushed investors into Treasuries, lowering yields.



However, expectations of Federal Reserve tightening may partly offset that pressure. Markets still price in a 25-basis-point hike in December and have added to bets on further increases through mid-2027 after recent hawkish remarks from Fed officials. In the meantime, the greenback may stay in a narrow range ahead of toda’’s US retail sales and Nvi’ia’s results.



While a December hike is fully priced in, strong retail sales could raise expectations of a larger move or a steeper path into 2027 and push the dollar and yields to the upside. A softer reading could soften expectations and limit the ’ollar’s strength. Similarly, a disappointing Nvidia report could support a bond rally and weigh on yields and the currency. FOMC minutes and speeches from Fed officials later in the week will also draw close attention.

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