From Vision to Delivery: New Openings Underscore Confidence in Saudi’s Tourism Future
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Hospitality development across Saudi continues to advance. From the Saudi Red Sea Coast to Riyadh, Jeddah, Diriyah and AlUla, new resorts are opening, major destination projects are reaching key milestones, and internationally recognized hotel brands are expanding their presence. More than 50 international hotel brands now operate or are expanding across the country, while the hospitality pipeline is expected to add more than 200,000 hotel keys by 2030.
In 2026 alone, several landmark hospitality projects welcomed their first guests, including new luxury resorts at AMAALA and along the Saudi Red Sea coast, alongside major additions in Riyadh and Jeddah. Together, these openings mark an important new chapter in the evolution of Saudi's tourism landscape.
AMAALA Moves from Vision to Reality
Few hospitality launches have generated as much anticipation as AMAALA. After years of development, the destination is now welcoming guests across a collection of luxury resorts centered on wellness, longevity and coastal experiences.
The first wave of openings includes Equinox Resort AMAALA, Four Seasons Resort and Residences AMAALA, Six Senses AMAALA, Nammos Resort AMAALA, Daraah Resort AMAALA and Rosewood AMAALA, with The Ritz-Carlton AMAALA scheduled to open in early 2027. Together, they introduce a new chapter for luxury travel on the Saudi Red Sea Coast, combining world-class hospitality with wellness-focused experiences, yacht-to-shore access and marina living.
Among the latest additions is Jayasom Wellness Resort AMAALA, which opened in September 2026. The wellness retreat features 153 guestrooms and suites, 24 branded residences, wellness-led dining concepts and personalized wellbeing programs designed around fitness, nutrition and holistic health.
Meanwhile, Equinox Resort AMAALA marks the brand's first destination resort, bringing its performance-led approach to fitness, recovery and longevity to the Saudi Red Sea Coast. Rosewood AMAALA, Six Senses AMAALA and Four Seasons Resort and Residences AMAALA further strengthen the destination's luxury wellness offering, while Clinique La Prairie is expected to join the destination in the future.
The Red Sea Builds Momentum
Alongside AMAALA, The Red Sea continues to expand its hospitality portfolio with the arrival of new luxury resorts. The recent opening of Raffles The Red Sea adds to a growing collection of internationally recognized brands now operating at the destination, including Four Seasons, Miraval, SLS and The Red Sea EDITION, further reinforcing The Red Sea's evolution as a leading luxury tourism destination.
Wadi Safar Signals the Next Luxury Frontier
Located within Diriyah, on the outskirts of Riyadh, Wadi Safar is emerging as one of Saudi's most anticipated luxury hospitality destinations, where some of the world's most prestigious hospitality brands are preparing to open their first properties.
Upcoming developments include Aman Wadi Safar, Six Senses Wadi Safar, Armani Hotel Diriyah, Capella Diriyah and Janu Diriyah. Together, these projects aim to enrich Saudi’s luxury hospitality sector, bringing world-renowned hotel brands to a destination defined by heritage, culture and nature.
As Diriyah continues to evolve, visitors will be able to combine luxury stays with experiences across the wider destination, including the UNESCO-listed, World Heritage Site, At-Turaif district, Bujairi Terrace, the emerging Zallal district, Wadi Hanifah and the JAX District. Together, they create a diverse visitor offering that blends heritage, dining, arts, culture and outdoor experiences within one destination.
Riyadh Continues to Expand Its Hospitality Offering
Riyadh's hospitality sector is developing in step with the capital's transformation into a broader destination for culture,major entertainment events, business and lifestyle. The next wave of hotel openings reflects that shift, bringing new luxury concepts and international brands to different parts of the city.
Among the most significant developments in the pipeline are W Riyadh, Conrad Riyadh Laysen Valley, Earth Riyadh and Sofitel Riyadh Hotel & Convention Centre. These additions are expected to further diversify the city's hospitality offering while supporting continued visitor growth.
Together with established properties including Four Seasons Riyadh, Fairmont Riyadh, St. Regis Riyadh and Mansard Riyadh, the new openings reinforce Riyadh's position as one of the country's leading destinations for luxury hospitality.
AlUla's Next Hospitality Chapter Takes Shape
In AlUla, the next phase of hospitality development is closely connected to the destination's distinctive heritage, landscape, and approach to sustainable growth.
One of the most significant recent milestones came in 2026 when construction began on a new 250-key Autograph Collection hotel, marking another step in the destination's ongoing expansion. Designed with sustainability in mind, the hotel will incorporate energy-efficient systems, water reuse measures and locally sourced materials.
The development adds to AlUla's growing portfolio of hospitality offerings, which already includes properties such as Banyan Tree AlUla, Our Habitas AlUla and Dar Tantora The House Hotel. Future projects, including Aman Hegra, remain among the destination's most anticipated additions.
New Luxury Developments for Jeddah
Jeddah's next generation of luxury hospitality is taking shape around its waterfront and its long-established role as a gateway to the Saudi Red Sea coast.
Upcoming projects include Raffles Jeddah and Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Jeddah, both of which are expected to expand the city's luxury accommodation offering while strengthening its position as a gateway to the Saudi Red Sea Coast.
Combined with established hotels including The Jeddah EDITION, Park Hyatt Jeddah, Waldorf Astoria Jeddah and Rosewood Jeddah, these developments reflect the continued evolution of one of Saudi's most established visitor destinations.
Looking Beyond the Openings
Perhaps the most telling aspect of Saudi’s hospitality story is how many chapters are unfolding at once, each shaped by a different landscape, heritage and sense of place.
AMAALA is welcoming its first guests. New hotel projects are progressing in AlUla. International luxury brands are preparing to open in Wadi Safar. Riyadh continues to expand its hospitality portfolio, while Jeddah’s luxury developments gather pace.
Seen together, these projects reveal a hospitality landscape gaining depth and distinction, with some of the world’s most recognized hotel brands finding their place within it. From the Red Sea coast to historic neighborhoods and evolving cities, a longer view is taking shape, reflected in the places being built and the names choosing to call them home.
In 2026 alone, several landmark hospitality projects welcomed their first guests, including new luxury resorts at AMAALA and along the Saudi Red Sea coast, alongside major additions in Riyadh and Jeddah. Together, these openings mark an important new chapter in the evolution of Saudi's tourism landscape.
AMAALA Moves from Vision to Reality
Few hospitality launches have generated as much anticipation as AMAALA. After years of development, the destination is now welcoming guests across a collection of luxury resorts centered on wellness, longevity and coastal experiences.
The first wave of openings includes Equinox Resort AMAALA, Four Seasons Resort and Residences AMAALA, Six Senses AMAALA, Nammos Resort AMAALA, Daraah Resort AMAALA and Rosewood AMAALA, with The Ritz-Carlton AMAALA scheduled to open in early 2027. Together, they introduce a new chapter for luxury travel on the Saudi Red Sea Coast, combining world-class hospitality with wellness-focused experiences, yacht-to-shore access and marina living.
Among the latest additions is Jayasom Wellness Resort AMAALA, which opened in September 2026. The wellness retreat features 153 guestrooms and suites, 24 branded residences, wellness-led dining concepts and personalized wellbeing programs designed around fitness, nutrition and holistic health.
Meanwhile, Equinox Resort AMAALA marks the brand's first destination resort, bringing its performance-led approach to fitness, recovery and longevity to the Saudi Red Sea Coast. Rosewood AMAALA, Six Senses AMAALA and Four Seasons Resort and Residences AMAALA further strengthen the destination's luxury wellness offering, while Clinique La Prairie is expected to join the destination in the future.
The Red Sea Builds Momentum
Alongside AMAALA, The Red Sea continues to expand its hospitality portfolio with the arrival of new luxury resorts. The recent opening of Raffles The Red Sea adds to a growing collection of internationally recognized brands now operating at the destination, including Four Seasons, Miraval, SLS and The Red Sea EDITION, further reinforcing The Red Sea's evolution as a leading luxury tourism destination.
Wadi Safar Signals the Next Luxury Frontier
Located within Diriyah, on the outskirts of Riyadh, Wadi Safar is emerging as one of Saudi's most anticipated luxury hospitality destinations, where some of the world's most prestigious hospitality brands are preparing to open their first properties.
Upcoming developments include Aman Wadi Safar, Six Senses Wadi Safar, Armani Hotel Diriyah, Capella Diriyah and Janu Diriyah. Together, these projects aim to enrich Saudi’s luxury hospitality sector, bringing world-renowned hotel brands to a destination defined by heritage, culture and nature.
As Diriyah continues to evolve, visitors will be able to combine luxury stays with experiences across the wider destination, including the UNESCO-listed, World Heritage Site, At-Turaif district, Bujairi Terrace, the emerging Zallal district, Wadi Hanifah and the JAX District. Together, they create a diverse visitor offering that blends heritage, dining, arts, culture and outdoor experiences within one destination.
Riyadh Continues to Expand Its Hospitality Offering
Riyadh's hospitality sector is developing in step with the capital's transformation into a broader destination for culture,major entertainment events, business and lifestyle. The next wave of hotel openings reflects that shift, bringing new luxury concepts and international brands to different parts of the city.
Among the most significant developments in the pipeline are W Riyadh, Conrad Riyadh Laysen Valley, Earth Riyadh and Sofitel Riyadh Hotel & Convention Centre. These additions are expected to further diversify the city's hospitality offering while supporting continued visitor growth.
Together with established properties including Four Seasons Riyadh, Fairmont Riyadh, St. Regis Riyadh and Mansard Riyadh, the new openings reinforce Riyadh's position as one of the country's leading destinations for luxury hospitality.
AlUla's Next Hospitality Chapter Takes Shape
In AlUla, the next phase of hospitality development is closely connected to the destination's distinctive heritage, landscape, and approach to sustainable growth.
One of the most significant recent milestones came in 2026 when construction began on a new 250-key Autograph Collection hotel, marking another step in the destination's ongoing expansion. Designed with sustainability in mind, the hotel will incorporate energy-efficient systems, water reuse measures and locally sourced materials.
The development adds to AlUla's growing portfolio of hospitality offerings, which already includes properties such as Banyan Tree AlUla, Our Habitas AlUla and Dar Tantora The House Hotel. Future projects, including Aman Hegra, remain among the destination's most anticipated additions.
New Luxury Developments for Jeddah
Jeddah's next generation of luxury hospitality is taking shape around its waterfront and its long-established role as a gateway to the Saudi Red Sea coast.
Upcoming projects include Raffles Jeddah and Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Jeddah, both of which are expected to expand the city's luxury accommodation offering while strengthening its position as a gateway to the Saudi Red Sea Coast.
Combined with established hotels including The Jeddah EDITION, Park Hyatt Jeddah, Waldorf Astoria Jeddah and Rosewood Jeddah, these developments reflect the continued evolution of one of Saudi's most established visitor destinations.
Looking Beyond the Openings
Perhaps the most telling aspect of Saudi’s hospitality story is how many chapters are unfolding at once, each shaped by a different landscape, heritage and sense of place.
AMAALA is welcoming its first guests. New hotel projects are progressing in AlUla. International luxury brands are preparing to open in Wadi Safar. Riyadh continues to expand its hospitality portfolio, while Jeddah’s luxury developments gather pace.
Seen together, these projects reveal a hospitality landscape gaining depth and distinction, with some of the world’s most recognized hotel brands finding their place within it. From the Red Sea coast to historic neighborhoods and evolving cities, a longer view is taking shape, reflected in the places being built and the names choosing to call them home.
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