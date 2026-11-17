COP31 Pushes for 35 Percent Global Electrification Target by 2035
(MENAFN) Representatives from nearly 198 countries attending the 31st Conference of the Parties (COP31) are negotiating a landmark commitment to increase electricity's share of global energy consumption to 35% by 2035, alongside efforts to upgrade power grids and improve energy efficiency.
Electrification has emerged as a central focus of discussions at the UN climate summit in Antalya, Türkiye, with delegates also considering a target to boost energy efficiency in buildings worldwide by 25%.
However, reaching a unified agreement remains challenging, with differences in economic conditions and national development priorities complicating negotiations, Onur Unlu, chairman of the Istanbul-based non-profit Energy Efficiency and Management Association (EYODER), told Anadolu.
Speaking on the sidelines of COP31, Unlu pointed to the historical responsibility of industrialized nations, arguing that developed economies achieved their current status by “polluting the environment during industrialization.”
“Developed countries need to provide financial support to developing countries, but some of these countries can be reluctant,” he said.
He also highlighted the difficulties of securing commitments from such a large number of participating countries, describing the negotiations as a lengthy process involving competing national interests.
“Waiting on 198 countries to reach an agreement is not easy; it’s a bargaining process – countries try defending their own demands until the last minute, but as the talks wrap up, consensus is indeed reached on certain issues and the results are announced,” he added.
Unlu said reaching agreement on the proposed "35 by 35 Global Electrification Target" would provide an important reference point for the international energy sector. He also noted that the initiative is consistent with Türkiye's existing energy policy, which sets a target of 36% electrification by 2040.
“The adoption of this target may not change our lives overnight, but I believe obstacles in the way of financial support for investments will ease and ministries will be able to work in coordination to accelerate the implementation of these initiatives; combating climate change is no easy task for a single ministry to handle,” he noted.
Turning to the industrial sector, Unlu stressed that businesses must approach the energy transition through a structured process, beginning with basic energy-saving measures, followed by efficiency improvements and ultimately a shift toward full electrification.
He said the same approach is essential for buildings, pointing to recent energy security challenges in Europe as evidence of the urgent need for greater investment in energy efficiency.
Unlu also identified electricity distribution infrastructure as a major factor determining whether global electrification ambitions can be achieved.
“The renewal of the grid system is a major obstacle indeed – even if industrial facilities switch to heat pumps, electrification in buildings grows, and electric vehicles (EVs) become more widespread, we still need the infrastructure to distribute the power, creating the need for more efficient, smart, and digitally monitorable power lines and transformers,” he said.
He further explained that replacing fossil fuels with electricity could reduce overall global energy consumption. However, he warned that the anticipated increase in electricity demand must be supplied entirely through renewable sources if the transition is to deliver meaningful reductions in global emissions.
Electrification has emerged as a central focus of discussions at the UN climate summit in Antalya, Türkiye, with delegates also considering a target to boost energy efficiency in buildings worldwide by 25%.
However, reaching a unified agreement remains challenging, with differences in economic conditions and national development priorities complicating negotiations, Onur Unlu, chairman of the Istanbul-based non-profit Energy Efficiency and Management Association (EYODER), told Anadolu.
Speaking on the sidelines of COP31, Unlu pointed to the historical responsibility of industrialized nations, arguing that developed economies achieved their current status by “polluting the environment during industrialization.”
“Developed countries need to provide financial support to developing countries, but some of these countries can be reluctant,” he said.
He also highlighted the difficulties of securing commitments from such a large number of participating countries, describing the negotiations as a lengthy process involving competing national interests.
“Waiting on 198 countries to reach an agreement is not easy; it’s a bargaining process – countries try defending their own demands until the last minute, but as the talks wrap up, consensus is indeed reached on certain issues and the results are announced,” he added.
Unlu said reaching agreement on the proposed "35 by 35 Global Electrification Target" would provide an important reference point for the international energy sector. He also noted that the initiative is consistent with Türkiye's existing energy policy, which sets a target of 36% electrification by 2040.
“The adoption of this target may not change our lives overnight, but I believe obstacles in the way of financial support for investments will ease and ministries will be able to work in coordination to accelerate the implementation of these initiatives; combating climate change is no easy task for a single ministry to handle,” he noted.
Turning to the industrial sector, Unlu stressed that businesses must approach the energy transition through a structured process, beginning with basic energy-saving measures, followed by efficiency improvements and ultimately a shift toward full electrification.
He said the same approach is essential for buildings, pointing to recent energy security challenges in Europe as evidence of the urgent need for greater investment in energy efficiency.
Unlu also identified electricity distribution infrastructure as a major factor determining whether global electrification ambitions can be achieved.
“The renewal of the grid system is a major obstacle indeed – even if industrial facilities switch to heat pumps, electrification in buildings grows, and electric vehicles (EVs) become more widespread, we still need the infrastructure to distribute the power, creating the need for more efficient, smart, and digitally monitorable power lines and transformers,” he said.
He further explained that replacing fossil fuels with electricity could reduce overall global energy consumption. However, he warned that the anticipated increase in electricity demand must be supplied entirely through renewable sources if the transition is to deliver meaningful reductions in global emissions.
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