Boursa Kuwait signs memorandum of understanding with Kuwait Institute for Judicial and Legal Studies to strengthen cooperation and exchange expertise
(MENAFN- TRACCS) Kuwait, 17 November 2026: Boursa Kuwait signed a memorandum of understanding with the Kuwait Institute for Judicial and Legal Studies to establish an institutional framework for cooperation in training, professional development, legal research and studies and the exchange of expertise, fostering greater knowledge integration between the legal and financial sectors.
Under the MoU, the two institutions will collaborate on implementing training programs and educational activities, organizing conferences, seminars and workshops and exchanging information and studies of mutual interest.
The agreement comes amid ongoing developments in the Kuwaiti capital market, including updates to regulatory frameworks and trading mechanisms and the introduction of new investment instruments. These developments highlight the importance of strengthening legal and regulatory knowledge and equipping professionals with the skills needed to navigate an evolving market environment.
Through the partnership, both institutions will draw on their respective expertise to facilitate knowledge exchange and closer collaboration between legal and financial professionals, enhancing the practical relevance of joint training programs and initiatives.
Al-Osaimi: Legal knowledge is essential to capital market development and efficiency
“Developing professional competencies and strengthening specialized knowledge are fundamental to the continued advancement of Kuwait’s capital market, particularly as the market expands its range of investment products and modernizes its infrastructure and operational and regulatory frameworks,” said Boursa Kuwait Chief Executive Officer Mohammad Saud Al-Osaimi.
“Our agreement with the Kuwait Institute for Judicial and Legal Studies aims to strengthen cooperation between the financial and legal sectors, facilitating the exchange of knowledge and expertise to support sound professional and institutional practices.”
Al-Osaimi stated that Boursa Kuwait is committed to building productive partnerships with specialized national institutions, drawing on their collective expertise to support professional development.
“Through this collaboration, we aim to develop joint training programs and educational initiatives addressing the legal and regulatory aspects of capital markets, strengthening professional awareness and deepening understanding of market operations and requirements,” he added.
Al-Osaimi emphasized that the partnership represents an important contribution to building a more efficient institutional environment, supporting the continued development of Kuwait’s capital market and its ability to meet future needs.
Al-Masaad: The partnership supports specialized legal training and strengthens knowledge exchange
The Director of the Kuwait Institute for Judicial and Legal Studies, Senior Advocate General and Counselor Bader Abdullah Al-Masaad, emphasized the importance of the MoU in expanding cooperation with private sector institutions, stating that the Kuwait Institute for Judicial and Legal Studies is committed to developing its educational and training programs to keep pace with legislative and regulatory developments and meet the evolving needs of institutions across various sectors.
“This commitment reflects the Institute’s mission to prepare and qualify judicial and legal professionals and enhance their professional capabilities. Our partnership with Boursa Kuwait forms part of our efforts to strengthen institutional cooperation, promote the exchange of academic and practical expertise and draw on specialized industry experience to enhance training programs and deepen legal knowledge,” he said.
Al-Masaad emphasized that the partnership is particularly significant given the ongoing developments in financial markets and the increasingly specialized legal and regulatory requirements associated with them.
“We aim to organize educational and training programs that provide participants with practical insights into the legal aspects of securities market operations and trading mechanisms through this partnership,” he said.
The Counselor added that the initiatives will also encourage knowledge exchange among judicial, legal and financial professionals, contributing to stronger professional practices and supporting Kuwait’s legal and investment environment.
Strengthening integration between the legal and financial sector
Boursa Kuwait seeks to foster an environment that brings together legal expertise and practical experience, promoting greater awareness of the legislative and regulatory frameworks governing financial activities while supporting the development of legal and financial professionals.
Through the partnership, both entities seek to create opportunities for knowledge exchange and specialized educational and training initiatives, providing participants with a deeper understanding of securities market operations, trading mechanisms and the regulatory requirements governing market activities.
This collaboration is particularly relevant given the central role of legal and regulatory frameworks in supporting market efficiency, strengthening transparency and corporate governance and protecting investors' rights, as a comprehensive understanding of these frameworks is essential to promoting sound professional practices and ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements.
The initiatives will also facilitate dialogue between judicial and legal specialists and financial sector professionals, providing a platform to exchange perspectives on practical challenges and emerging issues affecting capital markets.
The partnership will further bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and professional practice by drawing on the expertise of both institutions to develop educational and training content covering the legal and operational aspects of securities markets.
These efforts will broaden specialized knowledge, strengthen professional capabilities and equip participants to keep pace with legislative and regulatory developments and the evolving financial landscape, while supporting the development of national talent in Kuwait.
Building on Boursa Kuwait’s commitment to capital market education
The signing of the MoU forms part of Boursa Kuwait’s ongoing efforts to create a positive and lasting impact on the community it serves, reflecting its commitment to initiatives that expand knowledge, develop expertise and strengthen the capabilities of stakeholders across the capital market.
The partnership aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goal 4, “Quality Education,” and Goal 17, “Partnerships for the Goals”, and supports the objectives of Kuwait Vision 2035 to enhance the country’s business and investment environment and strengthen its position as an attractive financial and investment hub.
The Kuwait Institute for Judicial and Legal Studies, whose Board of Directors is chaired by the Minister of Justice, plays an important role in preparing and qualifying legal professionals and enhancing their professional competencies. Throughout 2026, the Institute has expanded its cooperation with several national institutions in the areas of training, professional development and legal awareness.
Under the MoU, the two institutions will collaborate on implementing training programs and educational activities, organizing conferences, seminars and workshops and exchanging information and studies of mutual interest.
The agreement comes amid ongoing developments in the Kuwaiti capital market, including updates to regulatory frameworks and trading mechanisms and the introduction of new investment instruments. These developments highlight the importance of strengthening legal and regulatory knowledge and equipping professionals with the skills needed to navigate an evolving market environment.
Through the partnership, both institutions will draw on their respective expertise to facilitate knowledge exchange and closer collaboration between legal and financial professionals, enhancing the practical relevance of joint training programs and initiatives.
Al-Osaimi: Legal knowledge is essential to capital market development and efficiency
“Developing professional competencies and strengthening specialized knowledge are fundamental to the continued advancement of Kuwait’s capital market, particularly as the market expands its range of investment products and modernizes its infrastructure and operational and regulatory frameworks,” said Boursa Kuwait Chief Executive Officer Mohammad Saud Al-Osaimi.
“Our agreement with the Kuwait Institute for Judicial and Legal Studies aims to strengthen cooperation between the financial and legal sectors, facilitating the exchange of knowledge and expertise to support sound professional and institutional practices.”
Al-Osaimi stated that Boursa Kuwait is committed to building productive partnerships with specialized national institutions, drawing on their collective expertise to support professional development.
“Through this collaboration, we aim to develop joint training programs and educational initiatives addressing the legal and regulatory aspects of capital markets, strengthening professional awareness and deepening understanding of market operations and requirements,” he added.
Al-Osaimi emphasized that the partnership represents an important contribution to building a more efficient institutional environment, supporting the continued development of Kuwait’s capital market and its ability to meet future needs.
Al-Masaad: The partnership supports specialized legal training and strengthens knowledge exchange
The Director of the Kuwait Institute for Judicial and Legal Studies, Senior Advocate General and Counselor Bader Abdullah Al-Masaad, emphasized the importance of the MoU in expanding cooperation with private sector institutions, stating that the Kuwait Institute for Judicial and Legal Studies is committed to developing its educational and training programs to keep pace with legislative and regulatory developments and meet the evolving needs of institutions across various sectors.
“This commitment reflects the Institute’s mission to prepare and qualify judicial and legal professionals and enhance their professional capabilities. Our partnership with Boursa Kuwait forms part of our efforts to strengthen institutional cooperation, promote the exchange of academic and practical expertise and draw on specialized industry experience to enhance training programs and deepen legal knowledge,” he said.
Al-Masaad emphasized that the partnership is particularly significant given the ongoing developments in financial markets and the increasingly specialized legal and regulatory requirements associated with them.
“We aim to organize educational and training programs that provide participants with practical insights into the legal aspects of securities market operations and trading mechanisms through this partnership,” he said.
The Counselor added that the initiatives will also encourage knowledge exchange among judicial, legal and financial professionals, contributing to stronger professional practices and supporting Kuwait’s legal and investment environment.
Strengthening integration between the legal and financial sector
Boursa Kuwait seeks to foster an environment that brings together legal expertise and practical experience, promoting greater awareness of the legislative and regulatory frameworks governing financial activities while supporting the development of legal and financial professionals.
Through the partnership, both entities seek to create opportunities for knowledge exchange and specialized educational and training initiatives, providing participants with a deeper understanding of securities market operations, trading mechanisms and the regulatory requirements governing market activities.
This collaboration is particularly relevant given the central role of legal and regulatory frameworks in supporting market efficiency, strengthening transparency and corporate governance and protecting investors' rights, as a comprehensive understanding of these frameworks is essential to promoting sound professional practices and ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements.
The initiatives will also facilitate dialogue between judicial and legal specialists and financial sector professionals, providing a platform to exchange perspectives on practical challenges and emerging issues affecting capital markets.
The partnership will further bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and professional practice by drawing on the expertise of both institutions to develop educational and training content covering the legal and operational aspects of securities markets.
These efforts will broaden specialized knowledge, strengthen professional capabilities and equip participants to keep pace with legislative and regulatory developments and the evolving financial landscape, while supporting the development of national talent in Kuwait.
Building on Boursa Kuwait’s commitment to capital market education
The signing of the MoU forms part of Boursa Kuwait’s ongoing efforts to create a positive and lasting impact on the community it serves, reflecting its commitment to initiatives that expand knowledge, develop expertise and strengthen the capabilities of stakeholders across the capital market.
The partnership aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goal 4, “Quality Education,” and Goal 17, “Partnerships for the Goals”, and supports the objectives of Kuwait Vision 2035 to enhance the country’s business and investment environment and strengthen its position as an attractive financial and investment hub.
The Kuwait Institute for Judicial and Legal Studies, whose Board of Directors is chaired by the Minister of Justice, plays an important role in preparing and qualifying legal professionals and enhancing their professional competencies. Throughout 2026, the Institute has expanded its cooperation with several national institutions in the areas of training, professional development and legal awareness.
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