MENAFN - GetNews)"A Proline built-in gas grill installed beneath a Proline BBQ range hood in an outdoor kitchen. The grills come in Select and Elite series in 32- to 44-inch widths."Proline Range Hoods has launched its first built-in gas grills: the Select and Elite series in 32-, 34-, 40- and 44-inch widths. The grills build on the company's outdoor range hoods, first sold in 2014, and are offered with a size-matched hood as a discounted bundle. Select uses 14,000 BTU straight burners for separate heat zones; Elite uses 18,000 BTU cast stainless H-burners for more even heat. Both are 304 stainless steel with a lifetime warranty on the firebox, grates, burners and frame.

Salt Lake City, UT - November 17, 2026 - Proline Range Hoods, a maker of residential and outdoor kitchen ventilation, has launched its first line of built-in gas grills. The grills come in two series, Select and Elite, across four widths: 32, 34, 40 and 44 inches. They are available to order now and begin shipping by November 30, 2026.

The grills are the company's second step into outdoor cooking. Proline first moved outdoors with range hoods built for grills, selling its original BBQ hood in 2014 and expanding to a full outdoor line, including island models up to 72 inches wide, in 2024. Now it makes the grill that goes underneath.

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Why a hood company is selling grills

An outdoor range hood only works well if it is sized to the grill beneath it. A hood that is too narrow lets smoke roll out the sides when the lid opens. When grill and hood are bought from different companies, that sizing is left to the homeowner or the installer to work out.

By offering both, Proline recommends a matching hood width for each grill and sells the two together as a bundle at a discount compared with buying them separately. The company suggests a 42-inch hood for the Select 32, a 42- or 48-inch hood for the Elite 34, a 48-inch hood for the Select 40, and a 60-inch hood for the Elite 44.

Two burner designs

The two series differ mainly in how they spread heat.

The Select series uses straight burners, each with its own knob and rated at 14,000 BTU. The 32-inch model has four main burners and the 40-inch has five. Each burner covers about 7.5 inches of grate, giving the cook more separate heat zones, such as a hot side for searing and a cooler side for indirect cooking. Grates are triangular 9mm stainless steel.

The Elite series uses cast stainless steel H-shaped burners rated at 18,000 BTU each. The H shape spreads flame wider, so each burner covers about 10.5 inches of grate for more even heat from edge to edge. The 34-inch model has three main burners and the 44-inch has four. Grates are hexagonal 9mm stainless steel.

Including the rear rotisserie burner, total output is 70,000 BTU on the Select 32, 84,000 on the Select 40, 68,000 on the Elite 34 and 86,000 on the Elite 44.

Shared features

Both series are built in 304 stainless steel and include a 14,000 BTU rear rotisserie burner and LED-lit control knobs. Each model is offered for natural gas or propane. Both series carry a lifetime warranty on the firebox, grates, burners and frame.

"We've always been more than a ventilation company," said Carson Zuro, Sales Manager at Proline Range Hoods. "Our customers have loved our outdoor hoods, and we want to be part of the whole outdoor space, not just the part above the grill. Outdoor kitchens are where families spend time together, and usually that time is centered around food. We're excited to help build those spaces. Selling the grill and hood together, sized to fit and at a bundled price, makes that easier."

Proline sells direct to consumers and to trade buyers, and works with outdoor kitchen builders, contractors and designers on appliance and ventilation specification.

About Proline Range Hoods

Proline Range Hoods was founded in 2007 in Salt Lake City, Utah, and designs and sells professional-grade kitchen ventilation and cooking appliances for indoor and outdoor kitchens in residential and institutional applications. The company offers wall, island, insert and under-cabinet range hoods, indoor ranges, built-in gas grills, and the blowers, chimneys and accessories required to complete an installation. Proline sells direct to consumers and to trade buyers, and supports customers from specification through installation. The company is based at 4375 W. 1980 S., Salt Lake City, Utah.