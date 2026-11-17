MENAFN - GetNews)"Main Street Exit Partners and eXp Commercial logos"Business brokerage founded by a former chief financial officer reviews a company the way a buyer will, fixes what it can before the listing, then runs the sale

Cincinnati, Ohio - November 17, 2026 - Main Street Exit Partners, a business brokerage for owner-led companies in Greater Cincinnati and Southwest Ohio, has opened. The firm helps owners sell established private businesses, typically $1 million to $10 million in sale price, starting with a review of the business before it's listed. Founder Grady Collins began his career in Deloitte's audit practice and later served as a chief financial officer, where he worked through acquisitions and related due diligence.

More than half of the Cincinnati area's employer business owners were 55 or older in 2023, and about one in four was 65 or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau's Annual Business Survey. The decision about what comes next weighs on them. In a 2025 U.S. Bank survey of 1,000 small business owners nationwide, 74% said they were stressed about deciding what to do with their business when they retire.

"For years I worked on the buying side of acquisitions," said Collins. "The owners I watched struggle weren't short on good businesses. They just didn't know what a buyer was going to ask for until the buyer asked. I'd rather sit down with an owner before the business is listed, figure out what a buyer will ask and fix what we can ahead of time. Then we take it to market."

Before a business is listed, Collins reviews it the way a buyer and a lender will. He looks at the financial records, how much of the business still runs through the owner, and whether the company's story holds together once a buyer starts asking questions. He and the owner then fix what they can ahead of the listing, with the owner's bookkeeper, accountant or attorney handling the work that belongs to them, so the owner is ready for the document requests that come in due diligence. When the owner is ready to go to market, Collins markets the business confidentially and manages the sale through closing. The owner decides when to sell, or whether to sell at all.

Owners who want to learn first, on their own, can read the firm's Exit Library at mainstreetexitpartners, along with a free guide to the five stages of an exit. Neither asks for an email address.

Many owners worry about word getting out too early. Buyers sign a nondisclosure agreement and complete a buyer profile before they see anything confidential.

The firm leads two of the five stages of a business exit, the readiness review before the listing and the sale itself. For tax, legal and wealth planning, it works alongside the owner's attorney, accountant and financial advisors without replacing their role.

About Grady Collins

Grady Collins is a Cincinnati business broker and the founder of Main Street Exit Partners. He began his career in Deloitte's audit practice and went on to financial leadership roles, including as chief financial officer of two private companies. In those roles he worked through multiple acquisitions and related due diligence and helped sell a joint venture interest. He is a member of the International Business Brokers Association (IBBA) and the Ohio Business Brokers Association (OBBA). Through eXp Commercial, LLC, he also works with owners and buyers of small-bay industrial buildings in the Cincinnati area.

About Main Street Exit Partners

Main Street Exit Partners is a preparation-first business brokerage for owner-led companies in Greater Cincinnati and Southwest Ohio. Founded in 2026 by Grady Collins, it works with owners of established private businesses, typically $1 million to $10 million in sale price, to prepare for a sale and then sell. Learn more at mainstreetexitpartners or find the firm on Google Maps.

Main Street Exit Partners, LLC provides business brokerage services. Grady Collins is a licensed real estate salesperson in the State of Ohio. Business and real estate transactions are brokered by eXp Commercial, LLC.