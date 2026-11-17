MENAFN - GetNews)"Wunderland-anchored retail center features long-term tenancy, national credit retailers and future break-up potential"

GRESHAM, Ore. - November 17, 2026 - Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a nationally recognized real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales, has arranged the $25.5 million sale of Gresham Square, an 85,881-square-foot neighborhood shopping center in Gresham, Oregon, within the Portland metropolitan area. The buyer was a Dallas, Texas-based private real estate investment and management company.

Hanley Investment Group's Executive Vice President Kevin Fryman, in association with ParaSell, Inc., represented the seller, Cumberland Holdings, LLC of Palos Verdes Peninsula, California. The buyer represented themselves.

Cumberland Holdings LLC undertook significant improvements to the property, which it acquired in 2014, with a 65% occupancy rate. The enhancements included upgrading the façade and landscaping, expanding the Wunderland tenant from 8,000 to 38,000 square feet, and demolishing a 40,000-square-foot furniture store to create a 1.5-acre subdivided parcel leased to Raising Cane's. These efforts helped stabilize the asset, leading to a successful sale with strong returns for investors, as noted by Principal Scott Chernoff in his remarks about Hanley's execution on the transaction.

"We procured multiple competitive offers from private investors, family offices and mid-market investment groupsand negotiated an accelerated due diligence and closing timeline with a buyer with whom Hanley has successfully closed multiple transactions, providing a high level of closing certainty," said Fryman. "We marketed the property both as individual investments and as a portfolio, creating a competitive bidding environment that maximized value for the center as a whole."

Fryman added, "We were able to further maximize value by illustrating the potential upside of a future break-up strategy through the individual sale of the separately parceled buildings, including Raising Cane's and Red Lobster."

Located at 56-360 Northwest Burnside Road, Gresham Square is situated on 8.72 acres. Originally developed in 1973, the center is anchored by Wunderland, a longtime Oregon family entertainment operator, and features a diverse tenant roster that includes Raising Cane's, Red Lobster, Dutch Bros. Coffee, Kaiser Permanente Dental Office, Providence Rehabilitation Services, Vancouver Clinic with Humana, Edward Jones and Plato's Closet. National and regional credit tenants account for approximately 96% of the center's tenancy. The property has maintained strong occupancy and tenant retention, with approximately 85% of tenants operating at the center for at least eight years. According to Placer, Gresham Square ranks among the top 9% most-trafficked shopping centers in the strip/convenience category nationwide.

The offering included separately parceled Raising Cane's and Red Lobster outparcels, creating future flexibility for investors through the potential disposition of individual net-leased assets. The Raising Cane's pad is subject to a new 15-year corporate-guaranteed ground lease, while Red Lobster has 10 years remaining on its current lease term.

Wunderland, a family-owned Oregon entertainment destination with a 60-year operating history, has operated at the center since 2010. The Gresham location is the company's largest and most profitable venue. The family-owned entertainment company recently extended its lease through 2034 and completed its third expansion at the property. According to Placer, the attraction ranks among the top 5% nationally and is the most-visited location within Wunderland's five-store chain.

Gresham Square is positioned along Burnside Road, a major retail corridor connecting Gresham and Portland, at a signalized intersection serving approximately 50,000 vehicles per day. The property serves a trade area of roughly 235,000 residents with an average household income approaching $100,000 within a 5-mile radius. The center also benefits from a healthcare-oriented tenant mix that includes Kaiser Permanente Dental Office, Providence Rehabilitation Services and Vancouver Clinic with Humana, which provide a consistent source of daily traffic.

"The buyer was attracted to a combination of factors that are increasingly difficult to find in today's market: durable in-place cash flow, long-tenured tenants, national and regional credit operators, and multiple avenues for future value creation," said Fryman. "Assets that offer both income stability and optionality continue to generate strong investor interest."

About Hanley Investment Group

Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors is a real estate brokerage and advisory services company with a transaction track record exceeding $13.2 billion, specializing in the sale of grocery-anchored shopping centers, anchored retail centers, multi-tenant properties and single-tenant net-leased investments nationwide. The firm's expertise, more than 20 years of experience, and dedication to putting clients' needs first set it apart in the industry. Hanley Investment Group creates value by delivering exceptional results through property-specific marketing strategies, cutting-edge technology and local market knowledge. Hanley Investment Group's relationships with investors, developers, institutions, franchisees, brokers and 1031 exchange buyers translate into maximum exposure and pricing for each property. With unmatched service, Hanley Investment Group has redefined the experience of selling retail investment properties. For more information, visit hanleyinvestmentgroup.