MENAFN - GetNews)Inspired by near death experience accounts and his personal spiritual journey, the 89-year-old author encourages readers to embrace love, compassion, and a life devoted to reaching Heaven.

Author Lynwood Valentine Prest presents a deeply personal reflection on faith, the afterlife, and humanity's capacity for peace in his book, The Best Goal in Life: Living Your Life to Reach Heaven. Drawing from his Christian beliefs and years of studying accounts of near death experiences (NDEs), Prest explores how the choices people make throughout their lives may shape their spiritual destiny.

At the center of the book is a conviction that living with love, honesty, and compassion serves a purpose beyond personal fulfillment. Prest believes that if individuals around the world made reaching Heaven their ultimate goal, humanity could gradually overcome hatred, dishonesty, violence, and conflict, creating a more peaceful society.

His perspective is rooted in a spiritual journey that began during a difficult period in his youth. After developing pleural effusion, Prest spent six months in a recovery hospital, losing a college scholarship and delaying his education. During his recovery, he witnessed the dedication of caregivers and encountered religious influences that eventually led him to embrace Catholicism.

Prest went on to build a career in civil and structural engineering, establish three businesses, and serve as a lector in his church beginning in 1975. Following health challenges that brought his business career to an end, he devoted time to reading accounts of near death experiences. These stories strengthened his beliefs about the existence of the soul and the spiritual significance of life on Earth.

At 86, Prest transformed those convictions into his first book, offering readers the perspective of someone whose understanding of faith has been shaped by decades of personal experience, prayer, and service to others.

Rather than focusing solely on what awaits after death, The Best Goal in Life challenges readers to consider how they live today. Through his message, Prest emphasizes the importance of free will, personal responsibility, and everyday acts of kindness as meaningful expressions of faith.

Now 89, Prest hopes his writing will encourage individuals to reconsider their priorities and recognize the potential impact of a life guided by love. His vision extends beyond individual salvation to a world where caring for others becomes a shared commitment.

The Best Goal in Life: Living Your Life to Reach Heaven is available on Amazon:

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Meet the Author

Lynwood Valentine Prest is a retired civil and structural engineer, former business owner, and longtime Catholic lector. Born in February 1937, he experienced a significant spiritual transformation following a six-month hospitalization in his youth. His subsequent career, religious involvement, and interest in near death experiences inspired him to write his first book at the age of 86. Through The Best Goal in Life: Living Your Life to Reach Heaven, he shares his belief that faith, compassion, and service to others can lead individuals toward spiritual fulfillment while contributing to a more peaceful world.

Global Book Network - Lynwood Valentine Prest, Author of The Best Goal in Life